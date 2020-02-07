Blackwood fifty not enough to rescue Scorpions on day one

Entornointeligente.com /

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) â” Test batsman Jermaine Blackwood flirted with his fifth first-class hundred, but Jamaica Scorpions’ batting woes continued here yesterday on the opening day of their fourth-round encounter against champions Guyana Jaguars. Opting to bat first at the National Stadium, Scorpions slumped to 187 all out despite Blackwood’s uncharacteristically restrained top score of 81.

At one stage in the final session, Scorpions looked on course for a decent total at 164 for four, but then suffered a stunning collapse to lose their last six wickets for 23 runs.

Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul inspired the collapse with an incisive spell of four for 39, while medium pacer Chris Barnwell (2-15) and new ball seamer Nial Smith (2-50) supported with two wickets apiece.

In reply, Jaguars reached the close on 17 without loss, still 170 runs adrift going into day two of the contest.

Without a win for the season and coming off a heavy defeat in the last round at home, Scorpions found themselves reeling when they lost both openers to be eight for two inside the first hour.

Assad Fudadin played back to off-spinner Kevin Sinclair and was bowled for three in the eighth over of the morning and seven balls later in the next over, Captain John Campbell played across a full length delivery from left-arm seamer Raymon Reifer and was trapped lbw for five.

Blackwood then held the innings together well, posting 40 for the third wicket with Paul Palmer (15), 74 for the fourth wicket with Bonner, and a further 42 for the fifth wicket with wicketkeeper Denis Smith (22).

All told, Blackwood faced 185 balls in a shade over four hours at the crease and counted 10 fours.

It was his dismissal which triggered the terminal decline. Unbeaten on 61 at tea with Scorpions on 117 for three, Blackwood was eventually fifth out, bowled by Permaul missing a forward defensive prod.

With no runs added, Scorpions lost debutant Pete Salmon without scoring, caught at second slip by Vishaul Singh at 164 for six, and the lower order provided no resistance.

