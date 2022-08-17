Blackout again

Several parts of the country are currently without electricity.
Speaking with Guardian Media news a short while ago, T&TEC General Manager Kelvin Ramsook confirms that thirty per cent of the country has no electricity.
Ramsook explains that there’s an issue with one of the towers that supply the Union-Ghandi line. He assures that they are investigating.
So far, we have reports of outages across the country.
These areas include Curepe, Diego Martin, Penal, Macoya, Malabar, Chin Chin, and Piparo.
Ramsook says power should be restored within a few minutes to most places, but at the latest by 10 pm in others.
Reporter: Carisa Lee
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian