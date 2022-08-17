Blackout again

Entornointeligente.com /

Sev­er­al parts of the coun­try are cur­rent­ly with­out elec­tric­i­ty.

Speak­ing with Guardian Me­dia news a short while ago, T&TEC Gen­er­al Man­ag­er Kelvin Ram­sook con­firms that thir­ty per cent of the coun­try has no elec­tric­i­ty.

Ram­sook ex­plains that there’s an is­sue with one of the tow­ers that sup­ply the Union-Ghan­di line. He as­sures that they are in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

So far, we have re­ports of out­ages across the coun­try.

These ar­eas in­clude Curepe, Diego Mar­tin, Pe­nal, Ma­coya, Mal­abar, Chin Chin, and Pi­paro.

Ram­sook says pow­er should be re­stored with­in a few min­utes to most places, but at the lat­est by 10 pm in oth­ers.

Re­porter: Carisa Lee

