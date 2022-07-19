Blackman swims to CCCAN High Point honours

Entornointeligente.com /

Swim­ming ace Nikoli Black­man added to his in­di­vid­ual ho­n­ours when he was the lone T&T swim­mer to cap­ture an Age-Group High Point award at the end of the swim­ming seg­ment of the Cen­tral Amer­i­can and Caribbean Am­a­teur Swim­ming Con­fed­er­a­tion (CC­CAN) Cham­pi­onship at the Aquat­ic Cen­tre in Christ Church Bar­ba­dos ear­li­er last week.

A win­ner of the same ac­co­lade at the Carif­ta Swim­ming Cham­pi­onship held at the same venue in April and the Pan Amer­i­can Age-Group Cham­pi­onship on home soil a month lat­er, the 16-year-old Black­man won three in­di­vid­ual gold medals, in­clud­ing two in new Games record times, as well a re­lay gold medal, four sil­ver medals and two re­lay bronze medals for a grand to­tal of ten medals.

His medal haul was enough to gar­ner 57 points to fin­ish just ahead of Guatemalan Rober­to Bonil­la (54) and Puer­to Ri­can Josean Mas­suc­co, who tal­lied 45 points.

On­ly Bar­ba­di­an, Jaiya Sim­mons in the 11-12 Girls was able to an­oth­er in­di­vid­ual award among teams from the Eng­lish-speak­ing Caribbean, such was the mag­ni­tude of the ac­com­plish­ment by Black­man.

Mean­while, the 12-13 Mixed Re­lay 4000m freestyle Open Wa­ter quar­tet of Ale­jan­dro Agard, Aimee Le Blanc, Jaliyah Ce­les­tine and Mar­cus Alexan­der, com­bined for a bronze medal in one hour, 04.15.00 min­utes at Carlisle Bay, on Sun­day. Mex­i­co won gold in 55 min­utes, 04.00 sec­onds while Venezuela took sil­ver in 55:34.00 min­utes.

11-12

Girls

1. Jaiya Sim­mons (Bar­ba­dos) – 59 points

2. Ana Verde (Venezuela) – 44

3. Mariela Es­co­bar (Mex­i­co) – 38

Boys

1.Yan­ni Blan­co (Mex­i­co) – 64

2.Ada­nuriel Ros­al (Venezuela) – 61

3. Guiller­mo Gutier­rez (Mex­i­co) – 36

13-14

Girls:

1.Lucero Mejia (Guatemala) – 88

2. Melis­sa Diego (Guatemala) – 36

3. Pa­tri­cia Vasquez (Mex­i­co) – 35

Boys

1.Jose Miguel Rey­tor (Mex­i­co) – 52

2.Ro­dri­go Ven­tu­ra (El Sal­vador) – 37

3. Tris­tan Dorville (St Lu­cia) – 32.5

15-17

Girls

1. Be­len San­to­laya (Mex­i­co) – 52

2.Sab­ri­na Lya (Ja­maica) – 44

3. Zane­ta Al­varanga (Ja­maica) – 38

Boys

1. Nikoli Black­man (TTO) – 57

2. Rober­to Bonil­la (Guatemala) – 54

3. Josean Mas­suc­co (Puer­to Ri­co) – 45

18 & Over

Girls

1. Juli­mar Avi­la (Hon­duras) – 58

2. Michell Ramirez (Hon­duras) – 50

3.Por­tia Brown (Puer­to Ri­co) -34

Boys

1. Er­ick Gordil­lo (Guatemala) – 44

2. Diego Mon­toya (Mex­i­co) & Car­los Kos­sio (Mex­i­co) – 30

