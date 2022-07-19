Blackman swims to CCCAN High Point honours

Swimming ace Nikoli Blackman added to his individual honours when he was the lone T&T swimmer to capture an Age-Group High Point award at the end of the swimming segment of the Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) Championship at the Aquatic Centre in Christ Church Barbados earlier last week.
A winner of the same accolade at the Carifta Swimming Championship held at the same venue in April and the Pan American Age-Group Championship on home soil a month later, the 16-year-old Blackman won three individual gold medals, including two in new Games record times, as well a relay gold medal, four silver medals and two relay bronze medals for a grand total of ten medals.
His medal haul was enough to garner 57 points to finish just ahead of Guatemalan Roberto Bonilla (54) and Puerto Rican Josean Massucco, who tallied 45 points.
Only Barbadian, Jaiya Simmons in the 11-12 Girls was able to another individual award among teams from the English-speaking Caribbean, such was the magnitude of the accomplishment by Blackman.
Meanwhile, the 12-13 Mixed Relay 4000m freestyle Open Water quartet of Alejandro Agard, Aimee Le Blanc, Jaliyah Celestine and Marcus Alexander, combined for a bronze medal in one hour, 04.15.00 minutes at Carlisle Bay, on Sunday. Mexico won gold in 55 minutes, 04.00 seconds while Venezuela took silver in 55:34.00 minutes.
11-12
Girls
1. Jaiya Simmons (Barbados) – 59 points
2. Ana Verde (Venezuela) – 44
3. Mariela Escobar (Mexico) – 38
Boys
1.Yanni Blanco (Mexico) – 64
2.Adanuriel Rosal (Venezuela) – 61
3. Guillermo Gutierrez (Mexico) – 36
13-14
Girls:
1.Lucero Mejia (Guatemala) – 88
2. Melissa Diego (Guatemala) – 36
3. Patricia Vasquez (Mexico) – 35
Boys
1.Jose Miguel Reytor (Mexico) – 52
2.Rodrigo Ventura (El Salvador) – 37
3. Tristan Dorville (St Lucia) – 32.5
15-17
Girls
1. Belen Santolaya (Mexico) – 52
2.Sabrina Lya (Jamaica) – 44
3. Zaneta Alvaranga (Jamaica) – 38
Boys
1. Nikoli Blackman (TTO) – 57
2. Roberto Bonilla (Guatemala) – 54
3. Josean Massucco (Puerto Rico) – 45
18 & Over
Girls
1. Julimar Avila (Honduras) – 58
2. Michell Ramirez (Honduras) – 50
3.Portia Brown (Puerto Rico) -34
Boys
1. Erick Gordillo (Guatemala) – 44
2. Diego Montoya (Mexico) & Carlos Kossio (Mexico) – 30
