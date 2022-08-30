Blackman skips 400 free ahead of Popovici clash

T&T’s Nikoli Blackman is expected to opt out of his men’s 400 metres freestyle event Tuesday at the eighth FINA World Junior Championship at the Videna Aquatic Centre in Lima, Peru ahead of his showdown with Romanian sensation David Popovici in the 200m freestyle Wednesday.
Blackman, a Fatima College student, has been in ominous form in recent months and has so far been the dominant swimmer for T&T at the Carifta Games Swimming Championship, Pan-American Age-Group Championships, where he broke three meet records, and the Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation Championship where he captured the 15-17 Boys Age-Group High Point award on each occasion and was due to dive into competition on today’s opening day of competition.
However, with a clash with Romanian set for Wednesday morning, Blackman on the advice of coach Joseph Mc Leod will not face the starter this morning in the 400m freestyle heats.
The 17-year-old Popovici broke Brazilian Cesar Cielo’s 13-year-old 100m free mark at 46.86, and also swam the fastest 200m free by anyone in 13 years at 1:42.97.
Both swims also stand as world junior records and coming off of two gold medals at the Worlds in Budapest, Popovici will be the main attraction in the Peruvian capital as all eyes will be on the clock when he swims his two main events – the 100m and 200m free.
In the 200m freestyle, the 16-year-old Blackman will swim from lane eight against Chinese Tipaei’s Arthur Wilson Yule, Poland’s Adam Zdybel, Turkeys Natuhan Filiz, Romanian sensation Popovici, Poland’s Jakub Walter, Brazilian Joao Pierre Campos, and Slovakian Jakub Poliacik.
Blackman, who is also being accompanied by his father Bertram Blackman, will also compete in the men’s 50m 12th and final heat, and the 100m in the 11th of 13 heats freestyle as well as the 50m butterfly in the tenth of 11 heats.
The six days of competition will feature six mornings of preliminary heats with the semifinals and finals in the evening session. All morning sessions will start at 9.30 am, and evening sessions will start at 6 pm.
The venue is the same one used for the XVIII Pan American and Parapan American Games Lima 2019, the Lima 2021 South American Youth Aquatic Sports Championship, and the FINA Water Polo World League Intercontinental Cup 2022.
