Blackman skips 400 free ahead of Popovici clash

Entornointeligente.com /

T&T’s Nikoli Black­man is ex­pect­ed to opt out of his men’s 400 me­tres freestyle event Tues­day at the eighth FI­NA World Ju­nior Cham­pi­onship at the Vi­de­na Aquat­ic Cen­tre in Li­ma, Pe­ru ahead of his show­down with Ro­man­ian sen­sa­tion David Popovi­ci in the 200m freestyle Wednes­day.

Black­man, a Fa­ti­ma Col­lege stu­dent, has been in omi­nous form in re­cent months and has so far been the dom­i­nant swim­mer for T&T at the Carif­ta Games Swim­ming Cham­pi­onship, Pan-Amer­i­can Age-Group Cham­pi­onships, where he broke three meet records, and the Cen­tral Amer­i­can and Caribbean Am­a­teur Swim­ming Con­fed­er­a­tion Cham­pi­onship where he cap­tured the 15-17 Boys Age-Group High Point award on each oc­ca­sion and was due to dive in­to com­pe­ti­tion on to­day’s open­ing day of com­pe­ti­tion.

How­ev­er, with a clash with Ro­man­ian set for Wednes­day morn­ing, Black­man on the ad­vice of coach Joseph Mc Leod will not face the starter this morn­ing in the 400m freestyle heats.

The 17-year-old Popovi­ci broke Brazil­ian Ce­sar Cielo’s 13-year-old 100m free mark at 46.86, and al­so swam the fastest 200m free by any­one in 13 years at 1:42.97.

Both swims al­so stand as world ju­nior records and com­ing off of two gold medals at the Worlds in Bu­dapest, Popovi­ci will be the main at­trac­tion in the Pe­ru­vian cap­i­tal as all eyes will be on the clock when he swims his two main events – the 100m and 200m free.

In the 200m freestyle, the 16-year-old Black­man will swim from lane eight against Chi­nese Tipaei’s Arthur Wil­son Yule, Poland’s Adam Zdy­bel, Turkeys Natuhan Fil­iz, Ro­man­ian sen­sa­tion Popovi­ci, Poland’s Jakub Wal­ter, Brazil­ian Joao Pierre Cam­pos, and Slo­va­kian Jakub Po­liacik.

Black­man, who is al­so be­ing ac­com­pa­nied by his fa­ther Bertram Black­man, will al­so com­pete in the men’s 50m 12th and fi­nal heat, and the 100m in the 11th of 13 heats freestyle as well as the 50m but­ter­fly in the tenth of 11 heats.

The six days of com­pe­ti­tion will fea­ture six morn­ings of pre­lim­i­nary heats with the semi­fi­nals and fi­nals in the evening ses­sion. All morn­ing ses­sions will start at 9.30 am, and evening ses­sions will start at 6 pm.

The venue is the same one used for the XVI­II Pan Amer­i­can and Para­pan Amer­i­can Games Li­ma 2019, the Li­ma 2021 South Amer­i­can Youth Aquat­ic Sports Cham­pi­onship, and the FI­NA Wa­ter Po­lo World League In­ter­con­ti­nen­tal Cup 2022.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com