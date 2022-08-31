Blackman clashes with Popovici in 200m free heats

T&T’s Nikoli Blackman will make his debut at the eighth FINA World Junior Championship with a showdown against the world record holder in the 100 metres freestyle, Romanian David Popovici in the men’s 200m freestyle at the Videna Aquatic Centre in Lima, Peru, on Wednesday from 11.21 am.
Both Blackman and Popovici were listed to compete in yesterday’s opening day of competition in the men’s 400m freestyle heat but instead opted out with the European instead focusing on the 4x100m relay with his country.
Today, however, the 17-year-old Popovici who broke Brazilian Cesar Cielo’s 13-year-old 100m free mark at 46.86 recently, and also swam the fastest 200m free by anyone in 13 years at 1:42.97 will start as a firm favourite for the gold medal when they line up in the heats.
Both swims by Popovici also stand as world junior records and coming off of two gold medals at the Worlds in Budapest, he will be the main attraction in the Peruvian capital as all eyes will be on the clock when he swims his two main events—the 100m and 200m freestyle.
Popovici will be in lane four of heat eight for the 200m freestyle while Blackman will compete from lane eight with Chinese Taipei’s Arthur Wilson Yule, Poland’s Adam Zdybel, Turkeys Natuhan Filiz, Poland’s Jakub Walter, Brazilian Joao Pierre Campos, and Slovakian Jakub Poliacik the other swimmers in the heat.
The Joseph Mc Leod-coached Blackman, a Fatima College student, will also fancy his chances of advancing from the heat to the semifinal as he has been in ominous form in recent months, inclusive of standout swims at the Carifta Games Swimming Championship, Pan-American Age-Group Championships, and the Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation Championship, capturing the Age-Group High Point awards for the 15-17 boys each time.
A member of the Marlins Swimming Club, Blackman, who is also being accompanied by his father Bertram Blackman, and competed at the FINA World Short Course Championship last December in the United Arab Emirates will also compete in the 12th and final men’s 50m freestyle tomorrow morning from 10.37 am heat from lane five alongside Spain’s Guillermo Carrey, Brazilian Vitor Sega, Poland’s Szymon Misiak, Croatian Jere Hribar, Honduran Gabriel Martinez, Venezuelan Emil Perez, and Jamaican Nathaniel Thomas.
On Friday, Blackman will be back in the pool again for the men’s 50m butterfly heat ten of 11 and he will swim from lane seven against Bahamian Nigel Forbes, Brazil’s Pedro Souza, Colombian Simon Bermudez, Denmark’s Casper Puggard, Italian Elia Codardini, France’s Benjamin Chateigner, and Lithuania’s Daniil Pancerevas.
In the 100m freestyle on Saturday (September 3), Blackman competes in heat 11 of 13 heats from lane two with Brazil’s Matheus Pereira, South African Pieter Coetze, France’s Nans Mazellier, Pancerevas, Romanian Patrick Sebastian Dinu, Argentina’s Matias Santiso and Misiak.
The six days of competition will feature six mornings of preliminary heats with the semifinals and finals in the evening session.
All morning sessions will start at 10.30 am, and evening sessions will start at 7 pm.
The venue is the same one used for the XVIII Pan American and Parapan American Games Lima 2019, the Lima 2021 South American Youth Aquatic Sports Championship, and the FINA Water Polo World League Intercontinental Cup 2022.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian