Visitors take part in HAUNTOWEEN LA in Los Angeles, U.S.

Visitors in their vehicles take part in the HAUNTOWEEN LA, an immersive and interactive Halloween drive-thru experience, in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, the United States, on Oct. 15, 2020. A series of family-friendly and interactive Halloween-themed drive-thru festivities are being offered here from Oct. 9 through Halloween. Visitors have opportunities to drive through a variety of installations to celebrate Halloween amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua)

