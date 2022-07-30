Binnie seeks second win at C’wealth Games

Entornointeligente.com /

Many-time national squash champion Christopher Binnie will go in search of his second win at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, today.

Binnie will face India’s Ramit Tandon in the round of 32 of the tournament starting at 6:30 a.m. Jamaica time.

Binnie, a nine-time Caribbean champion, made a winning start at the tournament yesterday when he defeated Ghana’s Evans Ayih, 11-1, 11-1, 11-3, to register a 3-0 victory.

However, Jamaica’s other competitor in the event, Julian Morrison, was ousted from the competition after going down 5-11, 4-11, 3-11 (0-3) to Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal in round of 64 action.

Jamaica’s badminton team will be hoping for their first victory of the tournament when they take on Zambia today at 8 a.m. (Jamaica time).

