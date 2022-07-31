Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

Entornointeligente.com /

BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major United States sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday.

He was 88.

His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side.

The statement did not give the cause of death.

«Bill’s wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bill in your prayers. Perhaps you’ll relive one or two of the golden moments he gave us, or recall his trademark laugh as he delighted in explaining the real story behind how those moments unfolded,» the family statement said.

