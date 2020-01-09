Bill Clinton Gives DR Top Marks During Golf Trip

Entornointeligente.com /

Former President Bill Clinton says the Dominican Republic is “well on its way to full recovery” following a series of deaths of American tourists in the island country last year. Clinton made the comments Tuesday while visiting the Playa Grande Golf Course in Rio San Juan .

“It’s beautiful, and I think the Dominican Republic is well on its way to full recovery from the little hiccup we had over the tourism,” he said. “This is a great place – and everybody should come here and see it.”

When Clinton was asked how he felt about his safety on the Caribbean island, he said he is “never worried about it.”

“It’s a wonderful place for golfing – there are different kinds of courses. Most people that have never been here have no idea how much diversity there is in the geography of the place. And there are also lots of wonderful companies that have invested here and built some magnificent golf courses, so if you like golfing, it’s a great place to be. But if you’d just like to go to a beautiful place for other reasons, it’s a great place to be.”

