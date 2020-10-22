Bike Robber Who Fired At Police Held In Custody

Entornointeligente.com /

One of two men who fired at the police after snatching a woman’s handbag on Old Hope Road in St. Andrew on Wednesday is in custody. The incident occurred about 12:10 p.m. A team from the Matilda’s Corner Police Station pursued the robbers and intercepted the vehicle on Bundy Lane. The pillion rider reportedly pulled a firearm and shot at the police before fleeing to Swallowfield. He was later found at a property in the area. A 9 millimetre pistol containing eleven rounds of ammunition was allegedly taken from him. The driver of the motorcycle escaped. A black knapsack he was carrying was retrieved. It reportedly contained items belonging to a woman who was robbed in Mona earlier in the day. Investigators have since seized three motorcycles. The police are also searching for other suspects believed to be involved in robberies.

