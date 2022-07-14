Big celebrations across T&T for 60th Independence Day anniversary

Entornointeligente.com /

With less than 50 days be­fore In­de­pen­dence Day, Gov­ern­ment has re­vealed its 60th-an­niver­sary plans will take place over the course of the next year with ac­tiv­i­ties spread through­out T&T.

It comes as many had ques­tioned what plans there were, if any, ahead of the mo­men­tous oc­ca­sion.

The Of­fice of the Prime Min­is­ter on Wednes­day re­vealed some plans in­clud­ed pa­rades, sports and cul­tur­al events and award cer­e­monies.

It promised to give the cel­e­bra­tion the pomp and splen­dour it de­serves.

The na­tion­al cel­e­bra­tions will in­clude Na­tion­al Pa­rades in Port-of-Spain and Scar­bor­ough, diplo­mat­ic events, na­tion­wide cul­tur­al ac­tiv­i­ties, com­pe­ti­tions and car­a­vans, youth-based ac­tiv­i­ties, com­mu­ni­ty-based ac­tiv­i­ties, events, com­pe­ti­tions, awards, din­ners and cer­e­monies

The launch of the 60th-an­niver­sary theme and lo­go will be shared with the pub­lic in the com­ing weeks and up­dates.

Gov­ern­ment al­so plans to launch a Na­tion­al Lo­go, 60th-an­niver­sary com­mem­o­ra­tive stamps and com­mem­o­ra­tive coins. Min­is­ter of Hous­ing and Ur­ban De­vel­op­ment Camille Robin­son-Reg­is will head the min­is­te­r­i­al com­mit­tee in charge of the plans.

«While 60 years is still rel­a­tive­ly young for any coun­try, Trinidad and To­ba­go has achieved more than most in those 60 years, and this will be re­flect­ed in these events,» Robin­son-Reg­is said in the re­lease.

Gov­ern­ment has not re­vealed the ex­act dates for any of the an­niver­sary events.

