Big celebrations across T&T for 60th Independence Day anniversary

With less than 50 days before Independence Day, Government has revealed its 60th-anniversary plans will take place over the course of the next year with activities spread throughout T&T.
It comes as many had questioned what plans there were, if any, ahead of the momentous occasion.
The Office of the Prime Minister on Wednesday revealed some plans included parades, sports and cultural events and award ceremonies.
It promised to give the celebration the pomp and splendour it deserves.
The national celebrations will include National Parades in Port-of-Spain and Scarborough, diplomatic events, nationwide cultural activities, competitions and caravans, youth-based activities, community-based activities, events, competitions, awards, dinners and ceremonies
The launch of the 60th-anniversary theme and logo will be shared with the public in the coming weeks and updates.
Government also plans to launch a National Logo, 60th-anniversary commemorative stamps and commemorative coins. Minister of Housing and Urban Development Camille Robinson-Regis will head the ministerial committee in charge of the plans.
«While 60 years is still relatively young for any country, Trinidad and Tobago has achieved more than most in those 60 years, and this will be reflected in these events,» Robinson-Regis said in the release.
Government has not revealed the exact dates for any of the anniversary events.
