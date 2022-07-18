Biden’s Risky Middle Eastern Rubicon

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 97.22 -0.37 -0.38% Brent Crude • 10 mins 100.8 -0.32 -0.32% Murban Crude • 15 mins 103.6 +2.29 +2.26% Natural Gas • 10 mins 7.170 +0.154 +2.19% Gasoline • 14 mins 3.195 -0.018 -0.57% Louisiana Light • 4 days 90.50 -9.94 -9.90% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 4 days 90.50 -9.94 -9.90% Bonny Light • 18 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 4 days 102.7 -1.75 -1.68% Mars US • 2 days 94.29 +2.01 +2.18% Gasoline • 14 mins 3.195 -0.018 -0.57% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 18 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 18 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 18 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 230 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 18 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 18 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 18 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 18 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 4 days 102.7 -1.75 -1.68% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 3 days 71.43 +1.42 +2.03% Western Canadian Select • 3 days 81.68 -0.52 -0.63% Canadian Condensate • 3 days 97.93 -0.52 -0.53% Premium Synthetic • 3 days 96.18 -0.52 -0.54% Sweet Crude • 3 days 94.08 -0.52 -0.55% Peace Sour • 3 days 91.23 -0.52 -0.57% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 3 days 91.23 -0.52 -0.57% Light Sour Blend • 3 days 93.33 -0.52 -0.55% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 3 days 96.88 -0.52 -0.53% Central Alberta • 3 days 91.53 -0.52 -0.56% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 4 days 90.50 -9.94 -9.90% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 4 days 92.25 -0.50 -0.54% Giddings • 4 days 86.00 -0.50 -0.58% ANS West Coast • 1 min 102.5 -7.31 -6.66% West Texas Sour • 4 days 89.73 -0.52 -0.58% Eagle Ford • 4 days 93.68 -0.52 -0.55% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 4 days 93.68 -0.52 -0.55% Oklahoma Sweet • 4 days 92.25 -0.50 -0.54% Kansas Common • 4 days 88.00 -6.25 -6.63% Buena Vista • 5 days 102.8 +0.46 +0.45% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 2 days Germany Faces Coal Supply Crisis As Rhine River Waters Dwindle 2 days Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency 2 days Libya’s ‘New’ NOC Chair Vows Oil Will Flow Within A Week 2 days Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist 2 days Big Oil Poised For «Exceptional» Earnings Thanks To High Refining Margins 2 days Biden’s Energy And Climate Bill Could Be Dead In The Water 2 days Biden Likely To Leave Saudi Arabia With No Oil Supply News 2 days China Refinery Throughput Falls For First Time In 10 Years 3 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Fall Below $4 3 days Macron Calls For Public Lights To Be Turned Off Amid Russian Gas Threat 3 days India Mulls Easing Its Windfall Tax As Oil Prices Fall 3 days Goldman Sachs Remains Bullish On Oil Prices 3 days China Considers Lifting Australian Coal Ban Fearing Supply Squeeze 3 days Armed Guards Raid Libyan National Oil Company As Political Shakeup Escalates 3 days Low French Nuclear Output Is Bad News For The UK 3 days Germany Forced To Tap Gas Storage As Russia Halts Nord Stream Operations 3 days Shell Chief Warns Europe Could Be Forced To Ration Energy This Winter 3 days Ukrainian Energy Giant Asks Creditors To Defer Debt Payments 3 days Energy Security Trumps Climate As EU Agrees To Pipeline Expansion 3 days Buffett Buys Even More Occidental Petroleum 4 days Trudeau: Decision To Return Russian Gas Turbine Was «Very Difficult» 4 days Chevron CEO Sees Oil Prices Rebounding On Tightening Supply 4 days Italy Makes Headway In Reducing Its Reliance On Russian Natural Gas 4 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue To Fall 4 days Biden: Inflation Data Does Not Reflect Impact Of Gasoline Price Decline 4 days Iraq’s 150,000 Bpd Oil Export Boost Delayed 4 days China Considers Proposed Price Cap On Russian Oil 4 days Rising Oil-Fired Power Generation In Saudi Arabia Could Weigh On Global Supply 4 days Germany To Halt Russian Coal Imports Next Month 4 days China’s Oil Imports Fell In June 5 days Macron To Meet MBZ As OPEC Oil Speculation Escalates 5 days UK Approves 25% Windfall Tax On Oil And Gas Producers 5 days World’s Second-Largest LNG Importer Calls On U.S. To Increase Supply 5 days API Reports Large Inventory Build As Oil Falls Back Below $100 5 days Unipec Trading Arm To Get 1 Million Barrels Of SPR Oil 5 days IEA Director: Price Cap On Russian Oil Should Extend To Fuels 5 days Libyan Oil Crisis Intensifies With Attempt to Remove NOC Board 5 days OPEC Remains 1 Million Bpd Below Target 5 days Turkey Mediates Talks Between Ukraine And Russia As Food Crisis Escalates 5 days The White House Believes OPEC Has The Capacity To Boost Production 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 12 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 5 hours Australian power prices go insane 21 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 3 days «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 5 days Following the Big Money Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: Germany Faces Coal Supply Crisis As Rhine River Waters Dwindle

Find us on:

China Is Winning Big As Russia Pivots To Asia China is emerging as theâ¦

Is China Preparing To Emulate Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine? It is no secret thatâ¦

Russia’s Middle East Footprint Expands With New Iran-Iraq Plan While the war in Ukraineâ¦

Home Geopolitics International Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Premium Content Biden’s Risky Middle Eastern Rubicon By Irina Slav – Jul 17, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT Biden is heading to the Middle East, and all eyes are on his stop in Riyadh. Few expect this visit to yield any results in the oil supply department. Saudi Arabia’s and OPEC’s ability to boost production in line with Biden’s hopes is questionable. Join Our Community President Joe Biden begins his visit to the Middle East with all eyes on his stop in Riyadh—the capital of the nation he called a pariah. Biden signaled that he would reconsider long-standing friendly relations at the start of his presidency.

A little over a year later, everything has changed for Biden and his team. They came into office with promises for a fast energy transition. Instead, the President, the Energy Secretary, and the Treasury Secretary are currently busy looking for ways to ensure there is enough crude oil for the U.S. economy—the same economy that hit an inflation rate of 9.1 percent last month. The visit to Saudi Arabia, according to the White House, is not about oil. It would probably be more accurate—and more truthful—to say it is not about oil only. Biden himself said ahead of his visit that oil would be among the topics discussed with his hosts during his Gulf visit.

The problem is that few expect this visit to yield any results in the oil supply department. In fact, the only people that seem to expect the possibility of success are from the White House, although even they are now admitting that there will be no immediate oil results from the trip. Analysts, on the other hand, are quite skeptical. Because Biden is not only going to Riyadh to ask for more oil. He will also have to try and convince OPEC’s largest exporter to sign up for a price cap on Russian oil.

The cap may well include fuels, as the International Energy Agency’s Fatih Birol suggested earlier this week, as Russia’s fuel exports are quite substantial, too. And fuel exports to Saudi Arabia just doubled .

To begin with, Saudi Arabia’s and OPEC’s ability to boost production in line with Biden’s hopes is questionable, and it has been questioned repeatedly in the past couple of weeks, ever since Reuters recorded French President Emmanuel Macron telling Biden that both the UAE and Saudi Arabia were near the limits of their capacity.

Since then, the UAE’s energy minister has tried to clarify that the Emirati leader who spoke with Macron had meant that the two countries were maxed out as dictated by the baseline production rate used in the OPEC+ production deal, but few seemed to have been convinced because there is no verifiable information about any OPEC member’s spare capacity.

Yet even if estimates of the spare production capacity of Saudi Arabia and the UAE are accurate, the fact that the two have not yet tapped this capacity is pretty telling. There is a reason it is called spare capacity.

«If Biden is hoping the visit to Riyadh will bring more Saudi oil immediately, he’s going to be disappointed,» Enverus director Bill Farren-Price told the F ahead of Biden’s trip, noting the Saudis’ and the Emiratis’ reluctance to tap their spare capacity.

«The main reason to keep the spare capacity is because they’re worried about losses elsewhere,» JP Morgan analyst Christyan Malek told the FT.

Indeed, in the current tight supply environment, another field outage in Libya or a force majeure on its oil terminals would have a huge impact on oil markets if the Saudis and the UAE deploy their spare capacity.

There is another reason for this unwillingness, however. Earlier this week oil prices fell as the latest U.S. inflation data caused expectations of a hefty price hike to bloom. Indeed, now some analysts expect the Fed to raise the borrowing costs benchmark by a full percentage point.

This would be bearish for oil. Judging by this week’s price developments, the bearish effect might be temporary, but it would still limit their upward potential, making large OPEC producers cautious with any output additions.

Per OPEC’s own latest Monthly Oil Market Report, by the way, the cartel once again fell short of its production targets, although this time only by a few thousand barrels, producing 234,000 bpd in June than in May, when its target was 253,000 bpd. All eyes now would be on OPEC’s report for July as the cartel agreed to add more to total output to help bring prices down.

Related: Europe Now Imports More U.S. Oil Than Asia

And the price cap? Where the oil price cap is concerned, the only ones who seem to believe it could work are members of the Biden administration. Analysts, on the other hand, note difficulties such as the way the cap will be enforced on a market as complex as international crude oil. There is also the bigger problem of Russia’s reaction to the caps.

«All the Russians need to do is cut exports and the global price goes higher, which is the last thing the Western countries want,» one New York broker told Energy Intelligence.

Some authors have argued that Russia would not risk a drop in its oil production as it would damage long-term production potential, but really, this risk is much graver for international markets: Russia only consumes a quarter of the oil it produces, and its latest exports windfall will probably keep it going for quite a while.

«Most, or all, buyers of Russian oil would need to co-operate for a price cap to effectively hinder Russian revenues,» Energy Aspects’ Amrita Sen told the FT. «But China and even India and Turkey are unlikely to agree.»

As to whether Biden’s talk with MbS will yield a promise of more oil, it is possible. Whether or not the Saudis would deliver on such a promise if made is quite another matter.

As to whether they would throw their support behind the Russian oil price cap, that’s an even more remote possibility after the Crown Prince’s brother recently assured the media that relations between Riyadh and Moscow are as warm as the weather in Riyadh.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist Energy Markets Will Determine The Fate Of The Euro Soaring U.S. Production Can’t Keep LNG Prices In Check Download The Free Oilprice App Today

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com