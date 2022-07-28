Biden, Xi talk by phone for more than 2 hours

Entornointeligente.com /

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and ZEKE MILLER | AS­SO­CI­AT­ED PRESS

WASH­ING­TON (AP) — Pres­i­dent Joe Biden and Chi­na’s Xi Jin­ping held the fifth con­ver­sa­tion of their pres­i­den­cies on Thurs­day, speak­ing for more than two hours as they chart the fu­ture of their com­pli­cat­ed re­la­tion­ship at a time of sim­mer­ing eco­nom­ic and geopo­lit­i­cal ten­sions.

The call be­gan at 8:33 a.m. EDT and end­ed at 10:50 a.m. EDT, ac­cord­ing to the White House. It took place as Biden aims to find new ways to work with the ris­ing glob­al pow­er as well as strate­gies to con­tain Chi­na’s in­flu­ence around the world. Dif­fer­ing per­spec­tives on glob­al health, eco­nom­ic pol­i­cy and hu­man rights have long test­ed the re­la­tion­ship — with Chi­na’s re­fusal to con­demn Rus­sia’s in­va­sion of Ukraine adding fur­ther strain.

The lat­est pres­sure point has been House Speak­er Nan­cy Pelosi’s po­ten­tial vis­it to Tai­wan, the is­land that gov­erns it­self de­mo­c­ra­t­i­cal­ly and re­ceives in­for­mal de­fen­sive sup­port from the U.S., but which Chi­na con­sid­ers part of its ter­ri­to­ry. Bei­jing has said it would view such a trip as a provo­ca­tion, a threat that U.S. of­fi­cials are tak­ing with height­ened se­ri­ous­ness in light of Rus­sia’s in­cur­sion in­to Ukraine.

«If the U.S. in­sists on go­ing its own way and chal­leng­ing Chi­na’s bot­tom line, it will sure­ly be met with force­ful re­spons­es,» Zhao Li­jian, a spokesper­son for Chi­na’s For­eign Min­istry, told re­porters ear­li­er this week. «All en­su­ing con­se­quences shall be borne by the U.S.»

Pelosi would be the high­est-rank­ing U.S. elect­ed of­fi­cial to trav­el to Tai­wan since Re­pub­li­can Newt Gin­grich vis­it­ed the is­land in 1997 when he was House speak­er. Biden last week told re­porters that U.S. mil­i­tary of­fi­cials be­lieved it was «not a good idea» for the speak­er to vis­it the is­land at the mo­ment.

John Kir­by, a U.S. na­tion­al se­cu­ri­ty spokesman, said Wednes­day that it was im­por­tant for Biden and Xi to reg­u­lar­ly touch base.

«The pres­i­dent wants to make sure that the lines of com­mu­ni­ca­tion with Pres­i­dent Xi re­main open be­cause they need to,» Kir­by told re­porters at a White House brief­ing. «There are is­sues where we can co­op­er­ate with Chi­na on, and there are is­sues where ob­vi­ous­ly there are fric­tion and ten­sion.»

Biden and Xi last spoke in March, short­ly af­ter the Russ­ian in­va­sion of Ukraine.

«This is one of the most con­se­quen­tial bi­lat­er­al re­la­tion­ships in the world to­day, with ram­i­fi­ca­tions well be­yond both in­di­vid­ual coun­tries,» Kir­by said.

The con­ver­sa­tion comes as Biden has moved to shift U.S. re­liance off Chi­nese man­u­fac­tur­ing, in­clud­ing Sen­ate pas­sage Wednes­day of leg­is­la­tion to en­cour­age semi­con­duc­tor com­pa­nies to build more high-tech plants in the U.S. Biden wants to mar­shal glob­al democ­ra­cies to sup­port in­fra­struc­ture in­vest­ments in low- and mid­dle-in­come na­tions as an al­ter­na­tive to Chi­na’s «Belt and Road Ini­tia­tive,» which aims to boost Chi­na trade with oth­er glob­al mar­kets.

Kir­by list­ed a num­ber of ar­eas of U.S,-Chi­na fric­tion that he said would be part of the con­ver­sa­tion, in­clud­ing «ten­sions over Tai­wan, ten­sions over … Chi­na’s ag­gres­sive course of be­hav­iour in the In­do-Pa­cif­ic out­side of Tai­wan, ten­sions in the eco­nom­ic re­la­tion­ship» and over Chi­na’s re­ac­tion to Rus­sia’s war in Ukraine.

Biden, who has kept in place Trump-era tar­iffs on many Chi­nese-man­u­fac­tured goods in or­der to main­tain lever­age over Bei­jing, is weigh­ing whether to ease at least some of them in a move to lessen the im­pact of soar­ing in­fla­tion on Amer­i­can house­holds.

U.S. of­fi­cials have al­so crit­i­cized Chi­na’s «ze­ro-COVID» pol­i­cy of mass test­ing and lock­downs in an ef­fort to con­tain the spread of COVID-19 in its ter­ri­to­ry, la­belling it mis­guid­ed and fret­ting that it will fur­ther slow glob­al eco­nom­ic growth.

Oth­er points of strain in­clude Chi­na’s treat­ment of Uyghur Mus­lims, which the U.S. has de­clared a geno­cide, its mil­i­ta­riza­tion in the South Chi­na Sea, and glob­al cam­paign of eco­nom­ic and po­lit­i­cal es­pi­onage.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com