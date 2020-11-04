Biden, Trump running to White House finish line

Biden took oth­er states, in­clud­ing New Hamp­shire, Cal­i­for­nia, Illi­nois and al­so had a lead in Ari­zona

Run­ning to the fin­ish.

Lo­cal at­ten­tion was keyed close­ly last night to the tight Unit­ed States Pres­i­den­tial elec­tion race be­tween in­cum­bent Don­ald Trump and De­moc­rats chal­lenger Joe Biden, which was too ear­ly to call in cer­tain states at mid­night TT time.

At that time, with the num­bers chang­ing con­tin­u­ous­ly as votes ar­rived, US me­dia were wait­ing to call cru­cial bat­tle­ground states, in­clud­ing Ari­zona, Texas, Wis­con­sin, Ohio, Geor­gia, North Car­oli­na, Min­neso­ta, Iowa, Neva­da and Mon­tana.

Up to then, bat­tle­ground Flori­da and North Car­oli­na were de­scribed as be­ing too close to call.

A hot con­test was go­ing on in Flori­da where Trump had a slight lead up to 11 pm. Apart from oth­er states he won ear­li­er, Trump was al­so pro­ject­ed to win Louisiana, Ne­bras­ka, Mis­souri, Kansas, Mis­sis­sipi and Wyoming.

The process in yes­ter­day’s his­toric US elec­tion was gov­erned by the US Elec­toral Col­lege for­mat. That called for the win­ning can­di­date to get 270 votes out of the 538 to­tal votes held by the Col­lege. In the 2016 Pres­i­den­tial race, Trump had won 306 votes.

But up to mid­night pm TT time, Biden, was pro­ject­ed to have 192 votes and Trump, 114, with votes still ar­riv­ing.

The trend emerged from a sharp, tight hard-run­ning race be­tween Biden, 77 and Trump, 74, in an elec­tion where vot­er turnout was re­port­ed to be sig­nif­i­cant­ly high­er than those for the 2016 Pres­i­den­tial elec­tion which Trump won.

Last night, Trump‘s camp had ad­mit­ted the elec­tion was a tight race.

Here in T&T, Gov­ern­ment was mon­i­tor­ing the in­com­ing re­sults.

Op­po­si­tion UNC MP Rod­ney Charles (For­eign Re­la­tions) said, “As of 11 pm, it’s im­pos­si­ble to say who will win. As it stands, it ap­pears Pres­i­dent Trump has won Flori­da and each par­ty is hold­ing on to what was won in 2016. Who­ev­er wins, it would be in our na­tion­al in­ter­est to press the re­set but­ton in our re­la­tions with the US.”

Charles added: “If Trump wins we can ex­pect lit­tle change in his Venezue­lan pol­i­cy, es­pe­cial­ly as he owes his vic­to­ry in Flori­da to the Venezue­lan an­ti-im­mi­grant com­mu­ni­ty in that state. We can al­so ex­pect a con­tin­u­a­tion of his poli­cies against mul­ti­lat­er­al in­sti­tu­tions like the UN and the WHO.

“On the plus side, he re­cent­ly re­newed the Caribbean Basin Trade Part­ner­ship Act which al­lows uni­lat­er­al du­ty-free ac­cess in the US for a range of lo­cal­ly man­u­fac­tured goods. In 2019 over 36 per cent of our ex­ports and 51 per cent of our non-en­er­gy ex­ports went to the US.”

Watched by the world, the US elec­tion cre­at­ed his­to­ry, oc­cur­ring un­der the shad­ow of the COVID-19 virus -which has killed 230,000 Amer­i­cans.

US me­dia re­port­ed record ex­tra­or­di­nary turnout of elec­tors with long lines from ear­ly. By mid­day, 100 mil­lion Amer­i­cans had vot­ed – and ac­cord­ing to a CNN poll, more than 102 mil­lion oth­ers vot­ed in pre­vi­ous weeks be­fore the elec­tion

Elec­tion ex­perts had flagged the votes from the bat­tle­ground states of Flori­da, Texas, Penn­syl­va­nia, Ari­zona, South Car­oli­na – and oth­er south Ap­palachi­an states – to swing the race and pro­duce the win­ner. Such ar­eas are like the mar­gin­al con­stituen­cies in T&T.

Those states, along with Cal­i­for­nia and New York, held the largest num­ber of votes in the Elec­toral Col­lege.

At 8 pm, the first state Trump took was In­di­ana, where he copped 11 of the 270 votes in the Elec­toral Col­lege. Just be­fore 9 pm, Biden‘s first Elec­toral Col­lege votes – three – ar­rived when he won in Ver­mont.

With ear­ly vot­ing, votes in sev­er­al of the cru­cial bat­tle­grounds topped 2016 lev­els. In Texas, a par­tic­u­lar­ly cru­cial state for the Re­pub­li­cans, 10 mil­lion Tex­ans vot­ed be­fore elec­tion day and 2.5 mil­lion mail-in bal­lots were sub­mit­ted.

Los­ing not easy – Trump

At 2 pm, Trump had ad­dressed re­porters at his cam­paign head­quar­ters where his work­ers ap­plaud­ed him. Trump, sound­ing slight­ly sub­dued and low­er en­er­gy than usu­al, pre­dict­ed, a “great night” and that he’d win.

“I think you’re gonna see some tremen­dous re­sults, we’re set for tremen­dous suc­cess,” he said.

Trump said he wasn’t think­ing of a con­ces­sion or ac­cep­tance speech. He said win­ning is easy but “los­ing is nev­er easy,” es­pe­cial­ly for him.

Trump pre­dict­ed a “tremen­dous vic­to­ry” in Texas. He ex­pect­ed a great night, “But it’s pol­i­tics and an elec­tion and an elec­tion so you nev­er know.”

At 3 pm a very up­beat Biden told a cheer­ing Philadel­phia crowd the sit­u­a­tion had turned out in­cred­i­ble. He said peo­ple be­tween ages 18 to 30 had turned out in large num­bers and 54 per cent of vot­ers were fe­male.

“The coun­try is ready…we’re gonna re­build a new class, if you elect me, I won’t see any red states or blue states – but the Unit­ed States,” Biden added.

An hour lat­er, Biden pledged there would be a peace­ful tran­si­tion. How­ev­er, Biden al­so in­di­cat­ed he’d say he was hope­ful and didn’t want to make pre­dic­tions though he said what was hap­pen­ing bod­ed good for his team.

With re­sults, pub­lic con­cerns were al­so on post-elec­tion is­sues, in­clud­ing vi­o­lence af­ter in­ci­dents which oc­curred dur­ing the rough cam­paign.

The FBI was prob­ing claims that Trump sup­port­ers tried to run a Biden cam­paign bus off the road in Texas last week. In Ore­gon, last week­end the sev­ered heads of two deer were found near a Black Lives Mat­ter sign at a Biden sup­port­er’s home.

Yes­ter­day, US me­dia re­ports in Texas showed sup­port­ers from both camps lob­by­ing loud­ly near cer­tain sta­tions. In cities – es­pe­cial­ly in bat­tle­ground states- busi­ness­es shut­tered their premis­es, in case of protests and vi­o­lence.

Bid­ding to fos­ter peace­ful ac­cep­tance, yes­ter­day some US tele­vi­sion sta­tions ran pro­grammes show­ing how pre­vi­ous de­feat­ed can­di­dates grace­ful­ly ac­cept­ed de­feat. Many T&T born folks who are US cit­i­zens braved cold weath­er and crowds to vote yes­ter­day.

