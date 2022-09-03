Biden to host Pacific Island summit with wary eye on China

Entornointeligente.com /

WASHINGTON (AP):

The White House announced Friday that President Joe Biden will host Pacific Island leaders in Washington later this month amid growing worries by the United States and Western allies about China’s activity in the region.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement the meetings September 28-29 «will demonstrate the United States’ deep and enduring partnership with Pacific Island countries and the Pacific region.»

Biden has invited Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Palau, Nauru, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Samoa, Tuvalu, Tonga, and Fiji to take part in the summit, according to the White House.

The announcement comes days after the Solomon Islands earlier this week asked countries to not send naval vessels to the South Pacific nation until approval processes are overhauled, amid concerns over a new security pact between the Solomons and China.

