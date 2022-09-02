Biden to host Pacific Island leaders with eyes on China

Entornointeligente.com /

US has reportedly invited 12 regional countries, including the Solomon Islands, which in April struck a security pact with China, heightening Washington’s concern about Beijing’s growing clout. Biden administration is looking to put greater focus on Asia-Pacific amid growing concerns about China as an economic and military competitor. (TRTWorld) US President Joe Biden will host leaders of Pacific Island nations at a September 28-29 gathering in Washington, the White House has said, the latest US effort to step up ties with the region where China holds influence.

The summit will reflect the United States' «broadening and deepening cooperation on key issues such as climate crisis, pandemic response, economic recovery, maritime security, environmental protection, and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific,» the White House said in a statement on Friday.

An administration official told Reuters news agency the White House has invited 12 Pacific Islands countries, including the Solomon Islands, which in April struck a security pact with China, heightening Washington's concern about Beijing's growing influence.

The Solomon Islands, which switched its ties to Beijing from Taiwan in 2019, is a focal point in the escalating competition between China and the United States in the strategically vital region.

The Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Samoa, Tonga, and Fiji were also invited, as well as the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, and Tuvalu, which Taiwan counts among its 14 diplomatic allies.

The White House did not provide details on which countries had confirmed attendance for the summit, which had been signalled as a priority by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman during a trip to the region in August.

During that trip, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare skipped a planned appearance with Sherman at a World War Two commemoration, and later that month his government did not respond to a US Coast Guard vessel's request to refuel.

The United States has stepped up engagement with Pacific Islands countries under Biden, sending several senior official delegations and announcing plans to open embassies in the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, and Tonga.

