Biden tests negative in COVID-19 ‘rebound’ case: doctor

US President Joe Biden. [Photo/Agencies] WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday in the process of his recovery from a «rebound» case, White House physician Kevin O’Connor wrote in an update.

Biden feels «very well» but will continue to isolate pending a second negative testing result, said O’Connor.

Fully vaccinated and twice boosted, Biden first tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21, leading to days of isolation and treatment at the White House before receiving negative testing results.

He tested positive again on July 30 in a «rebound» case and had a mild cough but didn’t resume treatment.

