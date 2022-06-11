Entornointeligente.com /

All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 5 hours 120.7 -0.84 -0.69% Brent Crude • 4 hours 122.0 -1.06 -0.86% Natural Gas • 5 hours 8.850 -0.113 -1.26% Heating Oil • 5 hours 4.367 -0.037 -0.84% Gasoline • 5 hours 4.172 -0.104 -2.43% Louisiana Light • 2 days 123.0 -0.52 -0.42% Louisiana Light • 2 days 123.0 -0.52 -0.42% Bonny Light • 21 hours 127.0 -2.42 -1.87% Opec Basket • 2 days 123.2 +1.67 +1.37% Mars US • 4 hours 114.4 -0.84 -0.73% Gasoline • 5 hours 4.172 -0.104 -2.43%

Marine • 21 hours 119.0 +0.24 +0.20% Murban • 21 hours 122.5 +0.06 +0.05% Iran Heavy • 21 hours 116.6 -2.43 -2.04% Basra Light • 193 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 21 hours 126.3 -2.40 -1.87% Bonny Light • 21 hours 127.0 -2.42 -1.87% Bonny Light • 21 hours 127.0 -2.42 -1.87% Girassol • 21 hours 124.9 -2.48 -1.95% Opec Basket • 2 days 123.2 +1.67 +1.37%

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76% Western Canadian Select • 20 hours 107.4 -0.60 -0.56% Canadian Condensate • 20 hours 123.7 -0.60 -0.48% Premium Synthetic • 20 hours 121.9 -0.60 -0.49% Sweet Crude • 20 hours 119.8 -0.60 -0.50% Peace Sour • 20 hours 117.0 -0.60 -0.51% Peace Sour • 20 hours 117.0 -0.60 -0.51% Light Sour Blend • 20 hours 119.1 -0.60 -0.50% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 20 hours 122.6 -0.60 -0.49% Central Alberta • 20 hours 117.3 -0.60 -0.51%

Louisiana Light • 2 days 123.0 -0.52 -0.42% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 21 hours 117.3 -0.75 -0.64% Giddings • 21 hours 111.0 -0.75 -0.67% ANS West Coast • 3 days 127.8 +2.61 +2.09% West Texas Sour • 2 days 115.5 -0.60 -0.52% Eagle Ford • 2 days 119.4 -0.60 -0.50% Eagle Ford • 2 days 119.4 -0.60 -0.50% Oklahoma Sweet • 21 hours 117.3 -0.75 -0.64% Kansas Common • 2 days 111.8 -0.50 -0.45% Buena Vista • 2 days 125.1 -0.60 -0.48%

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 1 hour Biden Tells Exxon To Start Paying Its Taxes 6 hours Trafigura Books Record Profits In Volatile Oil Market 8 hours Libya’s Oil Exports To Dip Again Amid Renewed Port Blockades 9 hours President Biden Looks For Ways To Increase U.S. Refining Capacity 9 hours Falling Prices Help Germany Stock Up On Gas Ahead Of Next Winter 10 hours Centrica Looks To Reopen Britain’s Biggest Natural Gas Facility 10 hours Russia And China Boost «Friendly» Ties As River Bridge Opens For Cargo Traffic 11 hours U.S. Bill Aims To Ban Agencies From Working With Russian Energy Contractors 12 hours Energy-Fueled Inflation Prompts First Euro Rate Hike In Decade 1 day Putin: Russia Won’t Shut Down Oil Wells 1 day White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric 1 day Europe Announces First Interest Rate Hike In A Decade To Combat Inflation 1 day Russia Claims It Won’t Cut Off Gas Supply To More EU Customers 1 day Tesla Stock On The Rise As China Eases Lockdowns 1 day OECD: EU Ban On Russian Crude Is Causing A Significant Negative Economic Effect 1 day Germany Remains Firmly Anti-Nuclear Despite Energy Crisis 1 day Crude Exports Disrupted As Venezuela Begins Asking For Advance Payments 1 day Spain, Portugal Allowed To Use State Aid To Ease Energy Spike Burden 1 day European Auto Industry Decries EU Ban On Petrol Cars 2 days U.S. National Average Gasoline Price Hits The Dreaded $5 Mark 2 days War In Ukraine Forces BP To Shutdown Key Pipeline 2 days U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal 2 days Yellen: It Is «Virtually Impossible» To Avoid Oil Market Shocks 2 days Chevron CEO: Record Gasoline Prices Could Limit Support For Green Energy 2 days Exxon Passes $100 Mark For First Time Since 2014 2 days Windfall Taxes On Energy Company Profits Won’t Be Lifted Anytime Soon 2 days Ukraine To Halt Coal, Oil, Gas Exports Ahead Of Critical Winter 2 days Pakistan Cuts Work Week Amid Severe Energy Crisis 2 days Record UK Gasoline Prices See Biggest Daily Surge In 17 Years 2 days U.S. Solar Industry Slams Biden for «Pittance» In Tariff Relief 3 days Major Lithium Producer Could Shut German Plant Over EU Rule 3 days Oil Prices Dip On Small Crude, Gasoline Inventory Build 3 days Trading Giant Trafigura Sees Oil Headed To $150 This Year 3 days Noway’s Offshore Oil Workers Threaten To Strike 3 days Environmentalists Challenge EU-Backed Gas Projects 3 days Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch 3 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Jump $0.30 In A Week To Fresh Record Of $4.92 3 days Japan Asks People And Firms To Save Electricity To Avoid Blackouts 4 days Saudi Economy Reaps Benefits Of Higher Oil Prices 4 days Natural Gas Futures Hit 13-Year High As Traders Expect «Blistering Hot Summer» 3 minutes «ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager» – Bloomberg 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 12 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 1 day Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the «Climate Change Religion» aka Feudalism 2.0 14 hours «Why I believe a freight recession is imminent» – by CEO of FreightWaves …and also… «Freight Market Crash Indicators» by AFT Dispatch, Inc. 2 days «The Global Digital ID Prison» by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com 3 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations 3 days «Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories» by John Kemp via Zero Hedge 13 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

