Biden says US won’t wait ‘forever’ for Iran on nuclear deal

Entornointeligente.com /

By AAMER MAD­HANI, JOSH BOAK, and CHRIS MEGERIAN | AS­SO­CI­AT­ED PRESS

JERUSALEM (AP) — Pres­i­dent Joe Biden said Thurs­day that the Unit­ed States is «not go­ing to wait for­ev­er» for Iran to re­join a dor­mant nu­clear deal, a day af­ter say­ing he’d be will­ing to use force against Tehran as a last re­sort, if nec­es­sary.

At a news con­fer­ence with Is­raeli Prime Min­is­ter Yair Lapid fol­low­ing pri­vate talks about Iran’s rapid­ly pro­gress­ing nu­clear pro­gram, Biden said the U.S. had laid out for the Iran­ian lead­er­ship a path to re­turn to the nu­clear deal and was still wait­ing for a re­sponse.

«When that will come, I’m not cer­tain,» Biden said. «But we’re not go­ing to wait for­ev­er.»

Even as he sug­gest­ed that his pa­tience with Iran was run­ning low, Biden held out hope that Iran can be per­suad­ed to re­join the agree­ment. «I con­tin­ue to be­lieve that diplo­ma­cy is the best way to achieve this out­come,» he said.

Biden’s de­sire for a diplo­mat­ic so­lu­tion con­trast­ed with Lapid, who said Iran must face a re­al threat of force in or­der to give up on its nu­clear am­bi­tion.

«The Iran­ian regime must know that if they con­tin­ue to de­ceive the world they will pay a heavy price,» Lapid said at the news con­fer­ence. «The on­ly way to stop them is to put a cred­i­ble mil­i­tary threat on the ta­ble.»

Lapid sug­gest­ed that he and Biden were in agree­ment, de­spite his tougher rhetoric to­ward Iran.

«I don’t think there’s a light be­tween us,» he said. «We can­not al­low Iran to be­come nu­clear.»

Res­ur­rect­ing the Iran nu­clear deal bro­kered by Barack Oba­ma’s ad­min­is­tra­tion and aban­doned by Don­ald Trump in 2018 was a key pri­or­i­ty for Biden as he en­tered of­fice. But ad­min­is­tra­tion of­fi­cials have be­come in­creas­ing­ly pes­simistic about the chances of get­ting Tehran back in­to com­pli­ance.

Is­raeli of­fi­cials have sought to use Biden’s first vis­it to the Mid­dle East as pres­i­dent to un­der­score that Iran’s nu­clear pro­gram has pro­gressed too far and en­cour­age the Biden ad­min­is­tra­tion to scut­tle ef­forts to re­vive a 2015 agree­ment with Iran to lim­it its de­vel­op­ment.

Is­rael op­posed the orig­i­nal nu­clear deal, reached un­der Oba­ma in 2015, be­cause its lim­i­ta­tions on Iran’s nu­clear en­rich­ment would ex­pire and the agree­ment didn’t ad­dress Iran’s bal­lis­tic mis­sile pro­gram or mil­i­tary ac­tiv­i­ties in the re­gion.

In­stead of the U.S. re-en­ter­ing the deal, which Trump with­drew from in 2018, Is­rael would pre­fer strict sanc­tions in hopes of lead­ing to a more sweep­ing ac­cord.

The U.S. pres­i­dent, who is set to trav­el to Sau­di Ara­bia on Fri­day, said he al­so stressed to Lapid the im­por­tance of Is­rael be­com­ing «to­tal­ly in­te­grat­ed» in the re­gion.

Their one-on-one talks marked the cen­tre­piece of a 48-hour vis­it by Biden aimed at strength­en­ing al­ready tight re­la­tions be­tween the U.S and Is­rael. The lead­ers is­sued a joint de­c­la­ra­tion em­pha­siz­ing mil­i­tary co­op­er­a­tion and a com­mit­ment to pre­vent­ing Iran, which Is­rael con­sid­ers an en­e­my, from ob­tain­ing a nu­clear weapon.

In the joint state­ment, the Unit­ed States said it is ready to use «all el­e­ments of its na­tion­al pow­er» to pre­vent Iran from ob­tain­ing a nu­clear bomb.

Biden, in an in­ter­view with Is­rael’s Chan­nel 12 that aired Wednes­day, of­fered strong as­sur­ances of his de­ter­mi­na­tion to stop Iran from be­com­ing a nu­clear pow­er, say­ing he’d be will­ing to use force as a «last re­sort» if nec­es­sary.

Iran an­nounced last week that it has en­riched ura­ni­um to 60% pu­ri­ty, a tech­ni­cal step away from weapons-grade qual­i­ty.

The joint de­c­la­ra­tion could hold im­por­tant sym­bol­ic im­por­tance for Biden’s up­com­ing meet­ing with Arab lead­ers in Sau­di Ara­bia as he seeks to strength­en a re­gion­wide al­liance against Iran.

«I talked about how im­por­tant it was … for Is­rael to be to­tal­ly in­te­grat­ed in the re­gion,» Biden said af­ter his one-on-one meet­ing with Lapid on Thurs­day.

The pres­i­dent heads to Sau­di Ara­bia af­ter call­ing the king­dom a «pari­ah» na­tion as a can­di­date and re­leas­ing a U.S. in­tel­li­gence find­ing last year that showed the king­dom’s de­fac­to leader, Mo­hammed bin Salman, like ap­proved the killing of of Ja­mal Khashog­gi, a U.S.-based writer.

Biden de­clined to com­mit to men­tion­ing Khashog­gi’s mur­der when he meets with the crown prince.

«I al­ways bring up hu­man rights,» Biden said at the news con­fer­ence. «But my po­si­tion on Khashog­gi has been so clear. If any­one doesn’t un­der­stand it, in Sau­di Ara­bia or any­where else, then they haven’t been around for a while.» He did not re­it­er­ate his po­si­tion.

Thurs­day’s ap­pear­ances with the Is­raeli prime min­is­ter could al­so pro­vide a boost to Lapid, who is serv­ing in an in­ter­im ca­pac­i­ty un­til elec­tions in No­vem­ber, Is­rael’s fifth in less than four years. Lapid’s main op­po­nent is for­mer Prime Min­is­ter Ben­jamin Ne­tanyahu, and the joint ap­pear­ance with Biden could help bur­nish his cre­den­tials as a states­man and leader.

Biden and Lapid al­so par­tic­i­pat­ed in a vir­tu­al sum­mit with In­dia and the Unit­ed Arab Emi­rates, a col­lec­tion of coun­tries called the I2U2. The Unit­ed Arab Emi­rates an­nounced it will help fi­nance a $2 bil­lion project sup­port­ing agri­cul­ture in In­dia.

Biden didn’t men­tion Is­rael’s up­com­ing elec­tion dur­ing the pub­lic por­tion of Thurs­day’s meet­ing with Lapid, but told re­porters «we had a good be­gin­ning of a long, God will­ing, re­la­tion­ship.»

Biden is ex­pect­ed to meet on­ly briefly with for­mer prime min­is­ter Ben­jamin Ne­tanyahu, with whom who he’s had a rocky re­la­tion­ship.

Much like Lapid, Biden al­so faces a po­lit­i­cal threat from his pre­de­ces­sor. Trump, an al­ly of Ne­tanyahu who still en­joys strong sup­port from Re­pub­li­can vot­ers de­spite his at­tempt to over­turn the last elec­tion, may run for an­oth­er term.

Asked in the Chan­nel 12 in­ter­view if he ex­pect­ed a re­match, Biden replied, «I’m not pre­dict­ing, but I would not be dis­ap­point­ed.»

Giv­en the U.S.’s sta­tus as Is­rael’s clos­est and most im­por­tant al­ly, Biden is at the cen­tre of the coun­try’s at­ten­tion dur­ing his vis­it.

He is set to re­ceive Is­rael’s top civil­ian ho­n­our, the pres­i­den­tial medal of ho­n­our, from Pres­i­dent Isaac Her­zog on Thurs­day.

Biden al­so planned to meet with U.S. ath­letes par­tic­i­pat­ing in the Mac­cabi­ah Games. Al­so known as the «Jew­ish Olympics,» it’s the coun­try’s largest sport­ing event and held every four years for Is­raeli and Jew­ish ath­letes from all over world.

___

Chris Megerian re­port­ed from Wash­ing­ton. As­so­ci­at­ed Press writ­ers Josef Fe­d­er­man in Jerusalem and Dar­lene Su­perville in Wash­ing­ton con­tributed to this re­port.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com