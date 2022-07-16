Biden says US ‘will not walk away’ from Middle East

Entornointeligente.com /

By AAMER MAD­HANI, AYA BA­TRAWY, CHRIS MEGERIAN and ZEKE MILLER | AS­SO­CI­AT­ED PRESS

JED­DAH, Sau­di Ara­bia (AP) — Pres­i­dent Joe Biden, speak­ing at a sum­mit of Arab lead­ers, said Sat­ur­day that the Unit­ed States «will not walk away» from the Mid­dle East as he tries to en­sure sta­bil­i­ty in a volatile part of the world and boost the glob­al flow of oil to re­verse ris­ing gas prices.

His re­marks, de­liv­ered at the Gulf Co­op­er­a­tion Coun­cil on the fi­nal leg of a four-day Mid­dle East tour, came amid con­cerns about Iran’s nu­clear am­bi­tions and sup­port for mil­i­tants in the re­gion.

«We will not walk away and leave a vac­u­um to be filled by Chi­na, Rus­sia or Iran,» Biden said. «We will seek to build on this mo­ment with ac­tive, prin­ci­pled, Amer­i­can lead­er­ship.»

Al­though U.S. forces con­tin­ue to tar­get ter­ror­ists in the re­gion and re­main de­ployed at bases through­out the Mid­dle East, Biden sug­gest­ed he was turn­ing a page af­ter the U.S. in­va­sions of Iraq and Afghanistan.

«To­day, I’m proud to be able to say that the era of land wars in the re­gion, wars that in­volved huge num­bers of Amer­i­can forces, is not un­der way,» he said.

He an­nounced $1 bil­lion in U.S. aid to al­le­vi­ate hunger in the re­gion and he pressed his coun­ter­parts, many of whom lead re­pres­sive gov­ern­ments, to en­sure hu­man rights, in­clud­ing women’s rights, and al­low their cit­i­zens to speak open­ly.

«The fu­ture will be won by the coun­tries that un­leash the full po­ten­tial of their pop­u­la­tions,» Biden said, and that in­cludes al­low­ing peo­ple to «ques­tion and crit­i­cize lead­ers with­out fear of reprisal.»

Crown Prince Mo­hammed bin Salman, the de fac­to ruler of Sau­di Ara­bia, con­vened the sum­mit, which gave him an op­por­tu­ni­ty to show­case his coun­try’s heavy­weight role in the Mideast. He al­so hint­ed that the king­dom could pump more oil than it is cur­rent­ly, some­thing Biden is hop­ing to see when an ex­ist­ing pro­duc­tion deal among OPEC+ mem­ber coun­tries ex­pires in Sep­tem­ber.

Af­ter a lunch with oth­er lead­ers, Biden be­gan his trip back to Wash­ing­ton, flash­ing a thumbs-up and wav­ing to re­porters as he board­ed Air Force One.

Ear­li­er, Biden met in­di­vid­u­al­ly with the lead­ers of Iraq, Egypt and the Unit­ed Arab Emi­rates, some of whom he had nev­er sat down with since tak­ing of­fice in Jan­u­ary 2021.

He in­vit­ed Mo­hammed bin Za­yed Al Nahyan, who be­came pres­i­dent of the UAE two months ago, to vis­it the White House this year.

Biden al­so met with King Ab­dul­lah II of Jor­dan. The White House lat­er an­nounced that the U.S. was ex­tend­ing and ex­pand­ing fi­nan­cial as­sis­tance to the coun­try, to no less than $1.45 bil­lion per year.

The sum­mit in the Red Sea port city of Jed­dah was an op­por­tu­ni­ty for Biden to demon­strate his com­mit­ment to the re­gion af­ter spend­ing most of his pres­i­den­cy fo­cused on Rus­sia’s in­va­sion of Ukraine and Chi­na’s grow­ing in­flu­ence in Asia.

On Sat­ur­day, the White House re­leased satel­lite im­agery in­di­cat­ing that Russ­ian of­fi­cials vis­it­ed Iran in June and Ju­ly to see weapons-ca­pa­ble drones it is look­ing to ac­quire for use in Ukraine. The dis­clo­sure ap­peared aimed at draw­ing a con­nec­tion be­tween the war in Eu­rope and Arab lead­ers’ own con­cerns about Iran.

So far, none of the coun­tries rep­re­sent­ed at the sum­mit has moved in lock­step with the U.S. to sanc­tion Rus­sia, a for­eign pol­i­cy pri­or­i­ty for the Biden ad­min­is­tra­tion. If any­thing, the UAE has emerged as a sort of fi­nan­cial haven for Russ­ian bil­lion­aires and their mul­ti­mil­lion-dol­lar yachts. Egypt re­mains open to Russ­ian tourists.

Biden’s at­ten­dance at the sum­mit fol­lowed his Fri­day meet­ing with the Sau­di crown prince, heir to the throne cur­rent­ly held by his fa­ther, King Salman.

The 79-year-old Biden had ini­tial­ly shunned the 36-year-old roy­al over hu­man rights abus­es, par­tic­u­lar­ly the killing of U.S.-based writer Ja­mal Khashog­gi, which U.S. in­tel­li­gence of­fi­cials be­lieve was like­ly ap­proved by the crown prince.

But Biden de­cid­ed he need­ed to re­pair the long-stand­ing re­la­tion­ship be­tween the two coun­tries to ad­dress ris­ing gas prices and fos­ter sta­bil­i­ty in the volatile re­gion.

Biden and Prince Mo­hammed greet­ed each oth­er with a fist bump, a ges­ture that was swift­ly crit­i­cized by some law­mak­ers in the U.S. as well as the slain jour­nal­ist’s fi­ancee. Biden lat­er said he did not shy away from dis­cussing Khashog­gi’s killing when he and the crown prince met.

The top­ic cre­at­ed a «frosty» start to the dis­cus­sion, ac­cord­ing to a U.S. of­fi­cial fa­mil­iar with the pri­vate con­ver­sa­tions.

The at­mos­phere even­tu­al­ly be­came more re­laxed, the of­fi­cial said, as they spoke about en­er­gy se­cu­ri­ty, ex­pand­ing high-speed in­ter­net ac­cess in the Mid­dle East and oth­er is­sues, ac­cord­ing to the of­fi­cial, who spoke on con­di­tion of anonymi­ty dis­cuss a pri­vate meet­ing.

The Sau­di-owned Al Ara­biya news net­work, cit­ing an un­named Sau­di source, re­port­ed that Prince Mo­hammed re­spond­ed to Biden’s men­tion of Khashog­gi by say­ing that at­tempts to im­pose a set of val­ues can back­fire. He al­so said the U.S. had com­mit­ted mis­takes at the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq, where de­tainees were tor­tured, and pressed Biden on the killing of Pales­tin­ian Amer­i­can jour­nal­ist Shireen Abu Ak­leh dur­ing a re­cent Is­raeli raid on the West Bank city of Jenin.

Mean­time, there are sharp di­vi­sions on for­eign pol­i­cy among the nine Mideast heads of state who at­tend­ed the sum­mit.

For ex­am­ple, Sau­di Ara­bia, Bahrain and the UAE are try­ing to iso­late and squeeze Iran over its re­gion­al reach and prox­ies. Oman and Qatar have sol­id diplo­mat­ic ties with Iran and have act­ed as in­ter­me­di­aries for talks be­tween Wash­ing­ton and Tehran.

Qatar re­cent­ly host­ed talks be­tween U.S. and Iran­ian of­fi­cials as they try to re­vive Iran’s nu­clear ac­cord. Iran not on­ly shares a huge un­der­wa­ter gas field with Qatar in the Per­sian Gulf, it rushed to Qatar’s aid when Sau­di Ara­bia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut off ties and im­posed a years­long em­bar­go on Qatar that end­ed short­ly be­fore Biden took of­fice.

Biden’s ac­tions have frus­trat­ed some of the lead­ers. While the U.S. has played an im­por­tant role in en­cour­ag­ing a month­s­long cease-fire in Yemen, his de­ci­sion to re­verse a Trump-era move that had list­ed Yemen’s rebel Houthis as a ter­ror­ist group has out­raged the Emi­rati and Sau­di lead­er­ship.

Aya Ba­trawy re­port­ed from Dubai, Unit­ed Arab Emi­rates. Megerian and Miller re­port­ed from Wash­ing­ton.

