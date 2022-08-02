Biden says US killed al-Qaida leader al-Zawahiri in drone strike

Entornointeligente.com /

FILE PHOTO: A photo of Al Qaida’s new leader, Egyptian Ayman al-Zawahiri, is seen in this still image taken from a video released on September 12, 2011. [Photo/Agencies] WASHINGTON — US President Joe Biden announced Monday evening that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri had been killed in a drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan.

«I authorized a precision strike that would remove him from the battlefield,» Biden said in live remarks from the Blue Room Balcony at the White House. «There were no civilian casualties.»

Al-Zawahiri became head of al-Qaida in 2011 after its longtime leader, Osama bin Laden, was shot and killed by US forces in Abbottabad, Pakistan during a raid.

Biden’s announcement came nearly a year after the US military completed a withdrawal from Afghanistan that it invaded in response to the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks carried out by al-Qaida operatives against targets on American soil, which killed nearly 3,000 people.

