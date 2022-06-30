Entornointeligente.com /

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 45 mins Biden Says Americans To Suffer High Gasoline Prices For «As Long as it Takes» 2 hours Federal Offshore Oil And Gas Auctions Could Be Limited To Gulf Of Mexico 3 hours Uniper In Bailout Talks With German Government As Russia Cuts Gas Supply 4 hours UK Ready To Pay Companies To Cut Electricity Consumption 5 hours Environmentalists Speak Out As Armenia Restarts Controversial Gold Mine 6 hours Can Putin Convince Tajikistan To Join The Moscow-Led Eurasia Economic Union? 6 hours Europe’s Power Prices Surge As Market Fears Worsening Supply Crunch 7 hours Suriname Prepares Major Oil Block Offering 8 hours Gazprom Not To Pay Dividend For 2021 8 hours Saudi Arabia May Raise Oil Prices For Asia Further 9 hours Germany’s Diesel Situation Just Got Worse 1 day Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group 1 day U.S. Could Release Even more Oil From Strategic Stockpiles 1 day Russia’s Oil Production Jumps By 5% In June 1 day Germany’s Energy Crisis Could Worsen Amid Low Wind Power Output 1 day India Sets Sights On Deepwater Basin In Oil Exploration Push 1 day Shell Warns Of Prelude LNG Disruptions 1 day UK Could Cut Gas Links To Europe If Severe Shortages Occur 1 day Norway Averts Oil Strike 2 days Oil Rises Further As API Reports Large Crude Draw 2 days IEA: Europe Will Have To Cut Gas Usage By Nearly One-Third 2 days U.S. Energy Employment Rises Despite Loss In Fossil Fuel Jobs 2 days Tensions Are Rising Ahead Of Xi-Biden Meeting 2 days Chinese Stocks Are On The Rise Following Unexpected Covid Shift 2 days Iran Looks To Join BRICS Group Of Russia And China 2 days Canada May Expand Energy Infrastructure To Help Europe 2 days U.S. Moves To Improve Relations With Oil-Rich Venezuela 2 days India’s Coal Crisis Is Far From Over 2 days G7 Invites Oil Importers To Consider Price Cap On Russian Oil 2 days France Says The Market Needs Iranian And Venezuelan Oil 3 days Critical EIA Oil Inventory Data Sees Further Delays 3 days Russia Looks To Lure Asian Buyers With Higher Quality Crude 3 days The Steel Market Is In Chaos As Demand Uncertainty Grows 3 days A Bidding War Has Begun In The UK’s Struggling Energy Sector 3 days OPEC+ Sees Oil Market Surplus Shrinking To 1 Million Bpd 3 days Libya May Declare Force Majeure On Oil Exports From Several Ports 3 days Germany, Italy Voice Support For More Fossil Fuel Investments Abroad 3 days French Energy Companies Ask Customers To Use Less Gas 3 days Ecuador Could Completely Stop Pumping Oil Within 48 Hours 6 days New Regulations In Permian Could Deter Drilling 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 12 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 4 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe. 6 days Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? – «I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?» asks Javier Blas 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

