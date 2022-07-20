Entornointeligente.com /

All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 2 hours 102.6 -1.61 -1.54% Brent Crude • 10 mins 106.9 -0.49 -0.46% Murban Crude • 15 mins 108.2 -0.82 -0.75% Natural Gas • 10 mins 7.905 +0.641 +8.82% Gasoline • 13 mins 3.259 -0.049 -1.47% Louisiana Light • 2 days 108.8 +2.24 +2.10% Louisiana Light • 2 days 108.8 +2.24 +2.10% Bonny Light • 21 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 2 days 110.3 +1.51 +1.39% Mars US • 23 hours 101.2 +1.92 +1.93% Gasoline • 13 mins 3.259 -0.049 -1.47%

Marine • 21 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 21 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 21 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 233 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 21 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 21 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Bonny Light • 21 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 21 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 2 days 110.3 +1.51 +1.39%

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 77.42 +0.98 +1.28% Western Canadian Select • 14 hours 86.64 +1.32 +1.55% Canadian Condensate • 14 hours 102.9 +1.32 +1.30% Premium Synthetic • 14 hours 101.1 +1.32 +1.32% Sweet Crude • 14 hours 99.04 +1.32 +1.35% Peace Sour • 14 hours 96.19 +1.32 +1.39% Peace Sour • 14 hours 96.19 +1.32 +1.39% Light Sour Blend • 14 hours 98.29 +1.32 +1.36% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 14 hours 101.8 +1.32 +1.31% Central Alberta • 14 hours 96.49 +1.32 +1.39%

Louisiana Light • 2 days 108.8 +2.24 +2.10% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 100.8 +1.75 +1.77% Giddings • 2 days 94.50 +1.75 +1.89% ANS West Coast • 1 min 109.1 +5.09 +4.90% West Texas Sour • 2 days 98.17 +1.62 +1.68% Eagle Ford • 2 days 102.1 +1.62 +1.61% Eagle Ford • 2 days 102.1 +1.62 +1.61% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 100.8 +1.75 +1.77% Kansas Common • 2 days 98.75 +10.75 +12.22% Buena Vista • 2 days 111.1 +1.62 +1.48%

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 1 hour Biden Fails To Declare ‘Climate Emergency’, Vows To Use Executive Power 2 hours Gazprom Preparing To Restart Flows To Europe Thursday 2 hours Putin: Even Launch Of Nord Stream 2 Can’t Help With Europe’s Gas Shortage 4 hours IEA:Global Electricity Demand Has Slowed Dramatically 5 hours Baker Hughes: Oil Market Faces»Unusual Set of Circumstances» 6 hours China Accelerates Approvals Of Coal-Fired Power Plants 8 hours EU Urges Countries To Cut Gas Consumption By 15% 23 hours Oil Prices Unmoved By Small Crude, Gasoline Build 1 day Russian And Iran Ink $40 Billion Oil And Gas Agreement 1 day Libya’s El Feel Oil Field Resumes Production 1 day U.S. Gasoline Prices Fall Below $4.50 Per Gallon 1 day Chinese Regulators To Fine Didi $1 Billion As Tech Crackdown Nears End 1 day Putin And Erdogan Meet To Discuss Ukrainian Grain Exports 1 day Germany’s Chemicals Industry Risks Shutdowns Amid Gas Shortage 1 day Canada Plans To Cap Emissions From Oil And Gas Sector 1 day EU Doesn’t Expect Russia To Restart Nord Stream Flows As Planned 1 day France Bails Out Energy Giant EDF 1 day Democratic Senators Call On Biden To Declare Climate Emergency 1 day Scores Of Fuel Ships Stranded Off Mexico As Pemex Debt Mounts 2 days $100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul 2 days Canada Sends Repaired Gazprom Turbine To Germany 2 days IEA Urges Europe To Take Immediate Measures To Conserve Gas 2 days Auto Sales Are Slipping As Recession Fears Grip Markets 2 days Germany: Return Of Coal And Oil Power Plants Is Only Temporary 2 days Militias Armed And Ready As Libya’s New NOC Lifts Oil Blockade 2 days Monday’s Oil Rally Threatens Slump At The Pump 2 days Gazprom Declares Force Majeure On Some Gas Deliveries To Europe 2 days Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude 5 days Germany Faces Coal Supply Crisis As Rhine River Waters Dwindle 5 days Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency 5 days Libya’s ‘New’ NOC Chair Vows Oil Will Flow Within A Week 5 days Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist 5 days Big Oil Poised For «Exceptional» Earnings Thanks To High Refining Margins 5 days Biden’s Energy And Climate Bill Could Be Dead In The Water 5 days Biden Likely To Leave Saudi Arabia With No Oil Supply News 5 days China Refinery Throughput Falls For First Time In 10 Years 5 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Fall Below $4 6 days Macron Calls For Public Lights To Be Turned Off Amid Russian Gas Threat 6 days India Mulls Easing Its Windfall Tax As Oil Prices Fall 6 days Goldman Sachs Remains Bullish On Oil Prices 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 12 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 6 hours Australian power prices go insane 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 9 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 15 hours «ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing» by well-known Lance Roberts 2 days «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 22 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

