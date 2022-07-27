Biden back to work after testing negative for COVID-19

Entornointeligente.com /

O'Connor also said the President had been infected with the BA.5 Omicron subvariant, which is more transmissible than other strains US President Joseph Biden has tested negative twice for COVID-19 and was therefore spared from further isolation, White House sources announced Wednesday.

Presidential physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said the 79-year-old head of state’s symptoms were “almost completely resolved.” He added that Biden no longer had a fever and tested negative for COVID-19 Tuesday night and again Wednesday morning. “Given these reassuring factors, the president will suspend his strict isolation measures,” said O’Connor, whom Biden himself later thanked for his work during these days.

“Thankfully, I’ll now be able to return to work in person,” Biden said. “My symptoms were mild, my recovery was quick and I’m feeling great,” he also pointed out. “It’s a real statement of where we are in the fight against COVID-19,” he went on.

“Back to the Oval Office. Thanks to the doctor for the good care and to all of you for your support,” Biden also said on Twitter.

However, O’Connor noted that the President will still be required to wear a facemask for at least ten days “whenever he is around other people,” as per the guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Biden tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday, although he has been progressing favorably from the disease and has only presented “very mild symptoms,” for which he received antiviral treatment.

“Here is the bottom line: When my predecessor got COVID, he had to get helicoptered to Walter Reed Medical Center. He was severely ill. Thankfully, he recovered. When I got COVID, I worked upstairs in the White House. The difference is vaccination, of course,” Biden stressed.

He added that there are also treatments available now that weren’t when President Donald Trump became ill, and said that his administration is presently working on the next generation of COVID-19 vaccines.

O’Connor also said the President had been infected with the BA.5 Omicron subvariant, which is more transmissible than other strains.

LINK ORIGINAL: Mercopress

Entornointeligente.com