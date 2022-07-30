Biden again tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

Entornointeligente.com /

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of «rebound» following treatment with an anti-viral drug.

White House physician Dr Kevin O’Connor said in a letter that Biden «has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well.»

O’Connor said, «there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time.»

In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Biden will re-enter isolation for at least five days.

He will isolate at the White House until he tests negative. The agency says most rebound cases remain mild and that severe disease during that period has not been reported.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com