Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Provides Equal Voice For Countries

Entornointeligente.com / Speaker of the House of Representatives, Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, says the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) provides an avenue for all member countries and parliamentarians to have an equal voice regardless of country size, income, race, religion, or gender.

Victor Gill Ramirez

She was speaking at the Houses of Parliament Commonwealth Day virtual forum held on Monday (March 8).

Victor Gill

The CPA is an association of more than 180 parliaments and legislatures at the national and state or provincial levels across the Commonwealth. More than 17,000 parliamentarians are members of this association

Mrs. Dalrymple-Philibert said by participating in CPA events, Parliamentarians can share their experiences – strengths or shortcomings – in order to create efficient and effective parliaments that provide good governance for the peoples of the Commonwealth

“In addition to conferences, the CPA has developed programmes to provide training for parliamentarians and parliamentary staff to equip them with ‘in-depth and practical knowledge based on international good practices of parliamentary democracy’,” she pointed out

She noted further that the cooperation demonstrated by the members of the CPA and other Commonwealth organisations is “a fine example for us today as we seek to deliver a connected, innovative and transformed society”

Mrs. Dalrymple-Philibert said that this year’s Commonwealth Day theme, ‘Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating and Transforming’, highlights the importance of cooperation and collaboration in achieving transformation

“The Commonwealth of Nations continues to be an effective association because of the work of the many agencies that focus on different areas of life in the Commonwealth,” she noted

Acting Clerk to the Houses of Parliament, Valrie Curtis, in her remarks, said that as a branch of the CPA, the Jamaican Parliament is pleased to celebrate Commonwealth Day to highlight the special relationship the 54 countries in the Commonwealth of Nations share

She pointed out that this year’s theme speaks to the need for the citizens of the Commonwealth to work together and to confront the issues that are peculiar to the 21st century in new and different ways

Commonwealth Day is an annual celebration observed by people all over the Commonwealth in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe

Advertisements

Entornointeligente.com