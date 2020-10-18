MoE: CXC to investigate CAPE grade changes

Entornointeligente.com /

The Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion said it re­ceived re­ports on Fri­day that stu­dents in sev­er­al schools had ob­served changes in their pre­lim­i­nary grades is­sued in the CAPE ex­am­i­na­tions on the Stu­dent Por­tal.

In a re­lease, the min­istry said it con­tact­ed the Caribbean Ex­am­i­na­tions Coun­cil (CXC) through the Lo­cal Reg­is­trar on Sat­ur­day, as of­fi­cial changes in grades are, by stan­dard prac­tice, com­mu­ni­cat­ed to the Lo­cal Reg­is­trar pri­or to is­sue to the can­di­dates; and no such no­ti­fi­ca­tion was re­ceived.

It said T&T’s rep­re­sen­ta­tives al­so raised the is­sue as an ur­gent con­cern in Sat­ur­day’s meet­ing with the In­de­pen­dent Re­view Team.

The min­istry said CXC in­di­cat­ed that this mat­ter, as high­light­ed by the in­ter­ven­tion of T&T, will be thor­ough­ly in­ves­ti­gat­ed

In re­sponse to said in­ter­ven­tion, the min­istry said the On­line Reg­is­tra­tion Sys­tem will be up­dat­ed to re­flect the orig­i­nal grades is­sued to stu­dents

It said the orig­i­nal grades will al­so be in­clud­ed on the pre­lim­i­nary re­sult slips

A re­gion­al Min­is­ters of Ed­u­ca­tion meet­ing has been set for Mon­day to dis­cuss the re­port of the In­de­pen­dent Re­view Team

The min­istry said an up­date on that re­port and T&T’s po­si­tion will be com­mu­ni­cat­ed sub­se­quent­ly

