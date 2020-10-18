MoE: CXC to investigate CAPE grade changes

The Ministry of Education said it received reports on Friday that students in several schools had observed changes in their preliminary grades issued in the CAPE examinations on the Student Portal.
In a release, the ministry said it contacted the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) through the Local Registrar on Saturday, as official changes in grades are, by standard practice, communicated to the Local Registrar prior to issue to the candidates; and no such notification was received.
It said T&T’s representatives also raised the issue as an urgent concern in Saturday’s meeting with the Independent Review Team.
The ministry said CXC indicated that this matter, as highlighted by the intervention of T&T, will be thoroughly investigated
In response to said intervention, the ministry said the Online Registration System will be updated to reflect the original grades issued to students
It said the original grades will also be included on the preliminary result slips
A regional Ministers of Education meeting has been set for Monday to discuss the report of the Independent Review Team
The ministry said an update on that report and T&T’s position will be communicated subsequently
