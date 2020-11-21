Bravo leads strong Windies batting with a hundred

Entornointeligente.com /

QUEEN­STOWN – Dar­ren Bra­vo gave ev­i­dence that he could un­lock the po­ten­tial of the West In­dies bat­ting in the forth­com­ing Test se­ries against New Zealand, with a mas­ter­ly hun­dred in a warm-up match on Sat­ur­day.

The left-han­der hit a typ­i­cal­ly classy 135 that was the rock up­on which the Windies built their re­ply of 329 for six to the New Zealand “A” first in­nings to­tal of 308 for three de­clared, at the close on the sec­ond day of the three-day match at John Davies Oval in New Zealand.

Shamarh Brooks sup­port­ed with a typ­i­cal­ly styl­ish 80, open­er Kraigg Brath­waite made an ob­du­rate 47 and stand-in cap­tain Ros­ton Chase added a sol­id 42 in a show of strength from the Caribbean side’s top or­der.

Pri­or to the Tour, chief se­lec­tor Roger Harp­er said: “We’re hop­ing that the re­turn of Bra­vo will add some so­lid­i­ty and lead­er­ship at the top of the or­der. We hope it will help us lay the foun­da­tions to build big to­tals. He’s been mak­ing runs con­sis­tent­ly in every for­mat.”

Bra­vo, 31, one of the most capped mem­bers of the West In­dies Test squad on the Tour of New Zealand with 54 match­es be­hind him, ful­filled Harp­er’s ex­pec­ta­tions in a lit­tle more than 4 1/2 hours at the crease, af­ter he start­ed the day on eight.

He cracked 13 fours and five six­es from 214 balls and shared suc­ces­sive cen­tu­ry stands with Brath­waite and Brooks that paved the way for a strong bat­ting per­for­mance from the Windies

Bra­vo raced to­wards his hun­dred in a vol­ley of strokes, most­ly off left-arm leg-spin­ner Michael Rip­pon

He moved to­wards the 90s with two six­es – both loft­ed leg-side hits – and added a third six and a four off the same bowler to pow­er through the 90s to get with­in touch­ing dis­tance of the mile­stone

He reached the 100-run mark in an­ti-cli­mac­tic fash­ion, turn­ing his 177th ball – from Blair Tick­n­er – through square leg for a sin­gle

Bra­vo and Brath­waite bat­ted through the morn­ing ses­sion af­ter West In­dies re­sumed from their overnight to­tal of 17 for one. The two car­ry­ing the vis­i­tors to lunch on 116 for one

The pair had added 112 for the sec­ond wick­et, when Brath­waite was trapped lbw to Ja­cob Duffy with the first de­liv­ery af­ter the in­ter­val and hob­bled off the park af­ter the ball struck him plumb on his left in-step

The Windies were 116 for two, but Brooks came to the crease and got in­to stride with a lan­guid dri­ve through cov­er off Duffy, and with Bra­vo car­ried the Caribbean side to 215 for two at tea, with lit­tle or no trou­ble

Af­ter tea, Bra­vo raced to his hun­dred and had put on 122 with Brooks for the third wick­et, when he was caught at deep cov­er off left-arm spin­ner Rachin Ravin­dra in the fourth over af­ter the break

West In­dies were 238 for three, but Brooks con­tin­ued to plun­der the New Zealand “A” at­tack, which does not fea­ture any bowlers like­ly to gain in­ter­na­tion­al se­lec­tion in the forth­com­ing Test se­ries

Brooks, how­ev­er, con­tin­ued mer­ri­ly and reached 50 from 105 balls with a sin­gle to long-on off the home team’s cap­tain Cole Mc­Conchie, bowl­ing his un­com­pli­cat­ed off-spin

Brooks put on 71 for the fourth wick­et with Chase and car­ried the Windies past the New Zealand “A” to­tal be­fore top-edg­ing a lazy pull at a short de­liv­ery from Nathan Smith and was caught at square leg

In the clos­ing stages, Jer­maine Black­wood missed out on a chance for valu­able time in the mid­dle, when he was caught at mid-on off Rip­pon for eight, and Chase was bowled by Sean So­lia to a de­liv­ery that ap­peared to keep low

The first Test be­tween New Zealand and West In­dies starts on De­cem­ber 3 at Sed­don Park in Hamil­ton and the sec­ond Test be­gins on De­cem­ber 11 at the Basin Re­serve in Welling­ton

CMC

Score­board

2nd day of a three-day tour match

NEW ZEALAND “A” 1st In­nings

308 for three de­clared

WEST IN­DIES 1st In­nings

(overnight 17 for one)

K Brath­waite lbw b Duffy 47

J Camp­bell b Tick­n­er 4

DM Bra­vo c So­lia b Ravin­dra 135

S Brooks c Con­way b Smith 80

*R Chase b So­lia 42

J Black­wood c So­lia b Rip­pon 8

+S Dowrich not out 1

S Mose­ley not out 0

Ex­tras (lb11, w1) 12

TO­TAL (6 wk­ts, 98 overs) 329

N Bon­ner, J da Sil­va, R Corn­wall, S Gabriel, C Hold­er, A Joseph, P Mc­Sween, R Reifer, K Roach, J Seales to bat

Po­si­tion: West In­dies lead by 21 with four first in­nings wick­ets stand­ing

Play­ers-a-side: 15 (11 bat, 11 field)

Um­pires: C Brown, W Knights

Match ref­er­ee: G Bax­ter

