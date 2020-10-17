Falz attacks Dino Melaye amidst #EndSARS protest

Entornointeligente.com /

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Award winning musician and one of the front liners in the #EndSars protest, Folarin Falana popularly called Falz has shaded controversial politician Dino Melaye in the wake of the #EndSars protest.

Senator Dino Melaye on Friday took to Twitter to protest governments action placing a ban on protest in Abuja. Dino Melaye said that the government has no power to place a ban on protest.

The former senator also said that the government has to realise that the people have woken up from their slumber and they have to work with the people or prepare for a revolution.

Government have no power in our extant laws to ban protest. So Government must realise that the people have woken up from their slumber. Work with the people or welcome a REVOLUTION. SDM pic.twitter.com/UypSakFPG0

— Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) October 16, 2020

Falz who has been at the forefront of the #EndSars protest shaded the ex-senator for the tweet. Falz responded saying that he should not pretend to be part of the protest and very soon the fight is going to be brought to them

"Oga no dey form like say you dey with us! We go soon face una matter, Falz tweeted

Oga no dey form like say you dey with us! We go soon face una matter #ENDSARS https://t.co/OfnUKEF9an

— Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) October 17, 2020

