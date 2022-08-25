Beyond picong, why leadership matters

Entornointeligente.com /

Last week, I sat down with the Pres­i­dent of Guyana Dr Mo­hamed Ir­faan Ali to dis­cuss, among oth­er things, the chal­lenge his coun­try is sure to face in man­ag­ing the in­flow of large amounts of US dol­lars from the mas­sive dis­cov­er­ies that have so far, and I stress on so far, been made by US en­er­gy gi­ant Exxon.

Even with a less than sat­is­fac­to­ry deal with the US ma­jor, the size and fre­quen­cy of the dis­cov­er­ies are such that it is very dif­fi­cult to com­pre­hend the ex­tent of re­sources that will be com­ing the way of Guyana, which for many years was one of the weak­est economies in the re­gion.

By most es­ti­ma­tion, by the end of the decade, Guyana will be pro­duc­ing close to a mil­lion bar­rels of oil per day. It will like­ly re­ceive be­tween US$8 and $10 bil­lion a year in rev­enue from the oil sec­tor alone and when you add the rest of the eco­nom­ic ac­tiv­i­ty that is sure to be dri­ven by this new found wealth, Guyana’s an­nu­al earn­ings could be twice that of T&T.

One of the great­est chal­lenges that small economies like Guyana and T&T face is when there is such a large in­flow of cash and when eco­nom­ic ac­tiv­i­ty in­creas­es dra­mat­i­cal­ly there is a ques­tion over the ab­sorp­tive ca­pac­i­ty of the econ­o­my. In oth­er words, how can the econ­o­my ab­sorb the ad­di­tion­al ac­tiv­i­ty with­out over-heat­ing and there­fore avoid an in­fla­tion­ary spike.

I was par­tic­u­lar­ly im­pressed by what the Guyanese Pres­i­dent had to say about the way his gov­ern­ment plans to man­age the wind­fall.

We have seen time and again, suc­ces­sive gov­ern­ments in T&T, in­clud­ing this ad­min­is­tra­tion, say the right things and then nev­er im­ple­ment their own poli­cies.

But if we are to take Pres­i­dent Ali at face val­ue, it is clear that Guyana’s gov­ern­ment is seek­ing to avoid the pit­fall of be­ing awash with cash and un­able to man­age it well.

Al­ready the coun­try has set up its ver­sion of the Her­itage and Sta­bil­i­sa­tion Fund and Ali is promis­ing to spend mon­ey on the pro­duc­tive sec­tor and avoid what is a le­git­i­mate call for more mon­ey and jobs to go in­to the hands of or­di­nary Guyanese through trans­fers and sub­si­dies.

He is not on­ly deal­ing with the in­fla­tion­ary risk due to over­heat­ing of the econ­o­my but the im­port­ed in­fla­tion that the world is bat­tling with due to sup­ply chain chal­lenges, cli­mate change, the war in Ukraine and high en­er­gy prices.

Ali was asked how he plans to nav­i­gate such a sce­nario.

He said, «That is where the bal­ance in man­age­ment comes in. You can get car­ried away eas­i­ly when you have re­sources com­ing in your way, and go on a mas­sive ex­pan­sion plan or ex­pen­di­ture plan that can cause ex­act­ly what you are speak­ing about, hy­per in­fla­tion, over­heat­ing and es­pe­cial­ly op­er­at­ing in the con­di­tions we are op­er­at­ing in now, where glob­al­ly you have ris­ing cost of food as a re­sult of the war in Ukraine, we have the sup­ply side cri­sis, we have the cost of en­er­gy go­ing up; all of this is cre­at­ing in­fla­tion­ary pres­sure be­cause there is a lot of im­port­ed in­fla­tion.»

Pres­i­dent Ali added, «One of the things you do is curb the mon­ey sup­ply, but we have a pri­vate sec­tor that is boom­ing, a pri­vate sec­tor that is see­ing tremen­dous trans­for­ma­tion, we have an in­vest­ment port­fo­lio that must be im­ple­ment­ed if we are to de­liv­er the hous­ing pro­gramme that we are to de­liv­er. If you are to open up new lands for agri­cul­ture, if you are to open up new high­ways, so that we can build the in­dus­tri­al parks and in­dus­tri­al de­vel­op­ment that we want to do. So there are some ex­pen­di­ture that we can­not avoid, but the ques­tion is how much of gov­ern­ment ex­pen­di­ture can be cur­tailed at this time?»

We have seen this play out with T&T in the ear­ly 2000s when the price of a de­cent house moved from $400,000 to over a mil­lion be­cause of the spike in the cost of all con­struc­tion ma­te­ri­als and the spike in the price of labour.

We re­mem­ber on­ly too well how hard it was to get trades­men and tradeswomen to do re­pairs and how peo­ple were pass­ing them­selves out to be skilled work­ers when they had nei­ther the ex­pe­ri­ence nor the know-how to be con­sid­ered skilled, and we were left out of pock­et ru­ing our loss and the shod­dy work?

This was a time when nat­ur­al gas pro­duc­tion was in­creas­ing dra­mat­i­cal­ly and LNG pro­duc­tion and prices were such that it led to sig­nif­i­cant in­flows of rev­enue in­to an econ­o­my, un­able to suf­fi­cient­ly ab­sorb it.

In such cir­cum­stances the risk of cost over­runs, cor­rup­tion, in­ef­fi­cien­cy and poor eco­nom­ic man­age­ment sig­nif­i­cant­ly in­crease and we have the ev­i­dence to show for it.

It is why lead­er­ship is so im­por­tant. T&T failed to man­age that pe­ri­od of ex­cess by al­low­ing in­fla­tion to get out of con­trol, by seek­ing to so quick­ly de­vel­op the coun­try that we missed the op­por­tu­ni­ty to or­der­ly and thought­ful­ly deal with the eco­nom­ic and in­fra­struc­ture chal­lenges and now we are in a po­si­tion where we are pre­tend­ing that a wind­fall is like­ly to lead to long term pros­per­i­ty and not see­ing that we are be­ing giv­en an­oth­er chance to get our house in or­der.

We must clear­ly un­der­stand what has hap­pened in this econ­o­my over the last 12 months, so that when the Min­is­ter of Fi­nance comes in a few weeks and tri­umphant­ly says the coun­try’s econ­o­my has turned around, we know the true sto­ry.

There has been a con­flu­ence of fac­tors that has led to eco­nom­ic ex­pan­sion in T&T. The cru­cial fac­tor is that we have seen huge in­creas­es in the prices of every sin­gle en­er­gy com­mod­i­ty that this coun­try pro­duces.

The buoy­ant prices has meant high­er rev­enue for the gov­ern­ment via tax­es on en­er­gy com­pa­nies. These tax­es are paid main­ly in USD, but iron­i­cal­ly the net of­fi­cial for­eign re­serves are down by US$300 mil­lion when com­pared to the same time last year.

So there is no doubt that we will see growth in en­er­gy rev­enues, but the fun­da­men­tals of the en­er­gy sec­tor show de­clin­ing pro­duc­tion in both oil and gas and the knock-on ef­fect it is hav­ing on the petro­chem­i­cal sec­tor.

The en­er­gy sec­tor re­mains weak, lim­it­ed in­vest­ment is hap­pen­ing in the sec­tor. By all re­ports the bids for the deep-wa­ter blocks are weak, there has been no ex­plo­ration suc­cess of late and projects in the im­me­di­ate pipeline are like­ly to on­ly im­prove re­li­a­bil­i­ty, not make a re­al dif­fer­ence in out­put.

The coun­try’s largest nat­ur­al gas pro­duc­er, bpTT, con­tin­ues to floun­der and is the main rea­son for the huge de­cline in pro­duc­tion, which as of May this year av­er­aged 2.5 bil­lion stan­dard cu­bic feet per day.

So let us not be fooled in­to be­liev­ing the econ­o­my has mirac­u­lous­ly turned a cor­ner.

The Gov­ern­ment must make fun­da­men­tal changes and show lead­er­ship if the coun­try is to emerge from the edge of the prover­bial cliff we find our­selves and get on a sus­tain­able eco­nom­ic foot­ing.

We must know that eco­nom­ic de­vel­op­ment is a con­tin­u­ous process.

Em­pir­i­cal­ly, eco­nom­ic growth with­in coun­tries is ex­treme­ly volatile, with one decade’s growth rarely look­ing much like growth the decade be­fore. The cor­re­la­tion in mean growth across con­sec­u­tive decades with­in coun­tries av­er­ages on­ly 0.3 in the world sam­ple (East­er­ly et al 1993) with coun­tries reg­u­lar­ly ex­pe­ri­enc­ing sub­stan­tial medi­um-run growth ac­cel­er­a­tions and growth col­laps­es (Haus­mann et al 2005, Jones and Olken 2008).

It is on­ly lead­er­ship, dis­ci­pline and a clear vi­sion for the fu­ture that will help us move for­ward. Pi­cong, bussing mark, or be­ing able to deal, or not deal, with in­fi­deli­ty should not be our fo­cus.

