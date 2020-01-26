Beyoncé & Jay-Z Host Roc Nation's The Brunch 2020 #Grammy

Entornointeligente.com /

Now that?s one way to kick off the weekend. One day ahead of the 2020 Grammys , the annual Roc Nation Brunch took place on Saturday, Jan. 25, and to say that our favorite celebs celebrated in style would be an understatement. Hollywood?s biggest musical stars including Rihanna, Usher, Kelly Rowland and DJ Khaled were all in attendance ? looking their very best, as usual.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Jay-Z and Beyoncé attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

The star-studded event was hosted by power couple Beyoncé and Jay Z , who made sure to snap a few, swoon-worthy photos together, proving that their love is still rock solid. The "Love On Top" singer looked smitten with her husband as she rocked a blue mini-dress with a deep V-neck, paired with gorgeous silver accessories while the rapper looked dapper in a blush pink suit.

Check out photos from the event below!

Dua Lipa and Hailee Steinfeld looked as chic as could be at the A-list event.

View photos LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Dua Lipa and Hailee Steinfeld attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) More Kelly Rowland?s one-sleeved, bright green look is one surefire way to stand out at such a star-studded event.

View photos LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Kelly Rowland attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) More Looking fierce! Tyran “Tata” Smith and Winnie Harlow proudly posed for a photo together.

View photos LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Tyran ‘Tata’ Smith and Winnie Harlow attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) More Jay-Z was all smiles at the event as he posed with Alex Avant, Clarence Avant, Sean Combs, and John Legend.

View photos LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Alex Avant, Jay-Z, Clarence Avant, Sean Combs and John Legend attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) More Lana Del Ray and Ne-Yo were also in attendance.

View photos LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Lana Del Rey and Ne-Yo attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) More Leave it to Rihanna and DJ Khaled to steal the show at such a prestigious event.

View photos LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Rihanna and DJ Khaled attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) More

View photos

