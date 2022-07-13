Beware of Whatsapp Scammers Offering Big Bucks, JPS warns

Entornointeligente.com /

BEWARE OF THIS MESSAGE: Sample of WhatsApp scam message KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is warning members of the public to beware of a fraudulent message being circulated online and on WhatsApp where $30,000 is promised to individuals who click a link provided.

«This message is not from JPS and is a scam. The company is not sending any message via WhatsApp or social spaces promising monies for clicking through links,» the company said in a release.

JPS is also advising its customers to check with the company for confirmation of any promotions being held or visit their social media pages for information.

