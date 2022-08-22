Best Village dancers take centre stage at SAPA

The stage at the Southern Academy of the Performing Arts came alive on Saturday night as dancers from several counties across the country competed in the Prime Minister’s Best Village Trophy Competition in the folk presentations finals.
The dancers took part in five categories: African Devotional Dance, Local Interpretive Dance, African Influenced Dance, Limbo and Drumology.
The Prime Minister’s Best Village Trophy Competition has evolved into an annual programme, which is keenly contested by community groups across the country.
According to the Community Development website, at the Best Village competition, existing and new talents are presented and showcased to both national and international communities.
It added the various rounds of the competition occur at the community level and culminate in August (this month), with a grand, final, national event, characterized by a measure of pomp and flair, known to many as ‘Le Grand Z’ Affaire.’
