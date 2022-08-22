Best Village dancers take centre stage at SAPA

Entornointeligente.com /

The stage at the South­ern Acad­e­my of the Per­form­ing Arts came alive on Sat­ur­day night as dancers from sev­er­al coun­ties across the coun­try com­pet­ed in the Prime Min­is­ter’s Best Vil­lage Tro­phy Com­pe­ti­tion in the folk pre­sen­ta­tions fi­nals.

The dancers took part in five cat­e­gories: African De­vo­tion­al Dance, Lo­cal In­ter­pre­tive Dance, African In­flu­enced Dance, Lim­bo and Dru­mol­o­gy.

The Prime Min­is­ter’s Best Vil­lage Tro­phy Com­pe­ti­tion has evolved in­to an an­nu­al pro­gramme, which is keen­ly con­test­ed by com­mu­ni­ty groups across the coun­try.

Ac­cord­ing to the Com­mu­ni­ty De­vel­op­ment web­site, at the Best Vil­lage com­pe­ti­tion, ex­ist­ing and new tal­ents are pre­sent­ed and show­cased to both na­tion­al and in­ter­na­tion­al com­mu­ni­ties.

It added the var­i­ous rounds of the com­pe­ti­tion oc­cur at the com­mu­ni­ty lev­el and cul­mi­nate in Au­gust (this month), with a grand, fi­nal, na­tion­al event, char­ac­ter­ized by a mea­sure of pomp and flair, known to many as ‘Le Grand Z’ Af­faire.’

