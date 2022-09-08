Bernard Shaw, CNN’s first chief anchor, dies at 82

Entornointeligente.com /

NEW YORK (AP) — Bernard Shaw, CNN’s chief anchor for two decades and a pioneering Black broadcast best remembered for calmly reporting the beginning of the Gulf War in 1991 as missiles flew around him in Baghdad, has died at age 82.

He died of pneumonia on Wednesday at a hospital in Washington, according to Tom Johnson, CNN’s former chief executive.

Shaw was at CNN for 20 years and was known for remaining cool under pressure. That was a hallmark of his Baghdad coverage when the U.S. led its invasion of Iraq in 1991 to liberate Kuwait, with CNN airing stunning footage of airstrikes and anti-aircraft fire in the capital city.

«In all of the years of preparing to being anchor, one of the things I strove for was to be able to control my emotions in the midst of hell breaking out,» Shaw said in a 2014 interview with NPR. «And I personally feel that I passed my stringent test for that in Baghdad.»

Shaw was a former U.S. Marine who worked as a reporter at CBS and ABC News before taking on the chief anchor role at CNN when the network began in 1980.

