Bernard And Pinchin Taste Big Success At Gulfstream Park

Entornointeligente.com /

The Jamaican combination of owner Michael Bernard and trainer Jose Pinchin emerged victorious in the biggest race for 2 year old fillies in Florida on Saturday.

Their bay filly Atomically under jockey Edgar Perez, scored a brilliant win in the 40th running of the Sire My Dear Girl Stakes, a $400,000 contest over a mile and one sixteenth on the dirt at Gulfstream Park.

Atomically who went off at 5 – 2, came home in a minute forty-one and one fifth of a second and will now look to qualify for next month’s Breeder’s Cup.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com