Bermuda's mask mandate to be discontinued at end of November

Entornointeligente.com /

HAMILTON, Bermuda, CMC – There will be no more COVID-19 mask mandates or border controls after November 30, Health Minister Kim Wilson announced on Thursday.

«As of 30th of November 2022, all mask mandates and border controls related to COVID-19 will end,» Wilson announced at a press conference where she detailed a «roadmap out of the public health emergency» which will see restrictions eased over the coming weeks to get to that point.

Earlier this week, she announced that the Government would not seek to extend the Public Health Emergency Orders, which have been in place since June 30, 2020, past the end of November.

She said at Thursday’s press conference that the Government intends to bring an end to the public health emergency in Bermuda, and on Friday in the House of Assembly she will seek a final extension of the current order for 37 days, from October 25 to November 30.

«The Government has determined a in the coming weeks. This enables a continued assessment of the prevalence of infection and its impact on our health system as the different public health and safety measures are amended or ceased,» Wilson explained.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com