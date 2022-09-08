Bermuda Under Tropical Storm Warning As Hurricane Earl Inches Closer

Entornointeligente.com /

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Bermuda as Hurricane Earl, the second named Hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season, inches towards the British Overseas Territory. It has maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour. In its latest weather bulletin, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the hurricane is approximately 440 miles south of Bermuda. Earl is moving towards the north near eight miles per hour, and a continued northward motion is expected through tonight. The centre of Earl is expected to pass to the southeast of Bermuda on Thursday night. The NHC says tropical storm conditions are expected in Bermuda beginning Thursday afternoon and Earl is expected to produce rainfall amounts of one to two inches across the territory through Friday.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com