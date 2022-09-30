Bermuda To End COVID-19 Measures On November 30

Entornointeligente.com /

There will be no more COVID-19 mask mandates or border controls in Bermuda after November 30. Health Minister Kim Wilson made the announcement Thursday. She detailed a roadmap out of the public health emergency, which will see restrictions eased over the coming weeks. Earlier this week, the Health Minister announced that the government would not seek to extend the Public Health Emergency Orders – in place since June 30, 2020 – beyond the end of November. She said she will seek a final extension of the current order for 37 days, from October 25 to November 30, in the House of Assembly on Friday.

