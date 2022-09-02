2 septiembre, 2022
Bermuda Seeks To Aggressively Increase Working Population Over The Next Five Years

The Bermuda government is seeking to raise the working population by 25 per cent over the next five years in an aggressive strategy to head off a rapidly ageing population.

The Economy and Labour Minister Jason Hayward announced the strategy in which the government needed to get an estimated 8 thousand 418 extra people working at a rate of 1 thousand 684 additional workers, or a 5 per cent annual increase, over five years.

In response, the opposition accused the ruling party of politicising longstanding problems with the island’s workforce and demographics.

