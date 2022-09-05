Bermuda: Canadian Firefighters To Remain In Country For At Least A Year

Entornointeligente.com /

Overseas firefighters who stepped in to fill a staffing gap at Bermuda’s airport are likely to remain on the island for «at least» another year.

That’s the word from the Minister of National Security, Michael Weeks.

Michael Weeks reported that although more than sufficient numbers of Bermudian recruits had applied for openings at the airport for the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service, the rigorous qualifications for the job ruled out the majority of applicants.

Ten Canadian staff clocked on at LF Wade International Airport in July to keep the island in compliance with international air standards.

Mr Weeks said last week that a further 25 firefighters from Canada had been taken on to cover airport requirements through to the end of next March.

But the minister told The Royal Gazette yesterday that assistance would probably be needed well beyond that point.

