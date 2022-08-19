Berkshire Cleared To Purchase Up To 50% Common OXY Stock

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 16 mins 90.05 -0.45 -0.50% Brent Crude • 10 mins 96.01 -0.58 -0.60% Murban Crude • 15 mins 97.54 +0.50 +0.52% Natural Gas • 10 mins 9.304 +0.116 +1.26% Gasoline • 14 mins 2.997 -0.029 -0.95% Louisiana Light • 2 days 95.50 +2.35 +2.52% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 2 days 95.50 +2.35 +2.52% Bonny Light • 51 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 2 days 98.22 +2.49 +2.60% Mars US • 23 hours 87.80 +2.04 +2.38% Gasoline • 14 mins 2.997 -0.029 -0.95% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 51 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 51 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 51 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 263 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 51 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 51 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 51 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 51 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 2 days 98.22 +2.49 +2.60% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 70.12 +2.34 +3.45% Western Canadian Select • 14 hours 76.01 +2.00 +2.70% Canadian Condensate • 14 hours 92.26 +2.00 +2.22% Premium Synthetic • 14 hours 90.51 +2.00 +2.26% Sweet Crude • 14 hours 88.41 +2.00 +2.31% Peace Sour • 14 hours 85.56 +2.00 +2.39% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 14 hours 85.56 +2.00 +2.39% Light Sour Blend • 14 hours 87.66 +2.00 +2.33% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 14 hours 91.21 +2.00 +2.24% Central Alberta • 14 hours 85.86 +2.00 +2.38% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 2 days 95.50 +2.35 +2.52% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 87.00 +2.50 +2.96% Giddings • 2 days 80.75 +2.50 +3.19% ANS West Coast • 4 days 98.74 -2.07 -2.05% West Texas Sour • 8 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42% Eagle Ford • 5 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 5 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 87.00 +2.50 +2.96% Kansas Common • 2 days 80.75 +2.50 +3.19% Buena Vista • 2 days 98.34 +2.39 +2.49% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 55 mins Berkshire Cleared To Purchase Up To 50% Common OXY Stock 2 hours France Prefers LNG Terminals To New Gas Pipeline 3 hours Judge Deals Blow To Michigan’s Attempt To Shut Down Line 5 4 hours Ukraine: Russia Plans To Switch Off Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant From Grid 5 hours Energy Inflation Threatens Thousands Of UK Businesses 6 hours Energy Prices Trigger Deindustrialization In Germany 6 hours Shell Slashes Refinery Output In EU As Drought Disrupts Transportation 7 hours China’s Oil And Gas Production Hits Record 1 day U.S. Natural Gas Storage Sees Minimal Injection as Exports Rise 1 day Outage At Oil-fired Plant In Sweden Adds To Power Supply Issues 1 day Russia Says It Needs Oil Storage Facilities Amid Western Sanctions 1 day U.S. Refiners Undeterred By Recession Fears 1 day Russia Rejects UN Proposal To Demilitarize Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant 1 day Germany Lowers Gas Sales Tax To Ease Burden On Consumers 1 day India To Delay Coal Plant Closure 2 days Israel Planning Clean Energy ‘Revolution’ In Middle East 2 days Iran Set To Boost Oil Exports In August 2 days Gulf of Mexico Oil Leases Up in the Air Amid Another Court Ruling 2 days German Uniper Says It’s Facing Insolvency Amid $12 Billion Loss 2 days Al Ghais: OPEC Isn’t Responsible For Inflation 2 days Pemex Board Balks At Cost Overruns At Mega Oil Refinery 2 days Australian Oil Major Stuns Market With Approval Of Alaska Oil Project 2 days Dutch Government To Decide Whether To Fill Norg Gas Storage Above 80% 2 days Russia’s Natural Gas Production Falls For Three Consecutive Months 3 days WTI Stops Slide As API Figures Show Major Gasoline Draw 3 days Latin America’s Crude Exports Drop In August 3 days Hydropower In China Struggles Amid Worst Heatwave In Decades 3 days WTI Crude Falls To Lowest Level Since January 3 days Europe’s Power Prices Surge To New Record 3 days EU Boosts Military Funding To Mozambique To Secure Gas Projects 3 days Gazprom’s Gas Exports Have Sunk By 36% This Year 3 days BP To Sell Mexican Oil Assets As It Ramps Up Renewable Business 3 days Germany Signs Preliminary Deal To Ramp Up LNG Import Capacity 4 days Permian Basin On Track For Record September Production 4 days China’s Crude Processing Dips To Lowest Since March 2020 4 days California Might Keep One Nuclear Plant Open 4 days German Households Will Foot The Bill For New Gas Tax 4 days Switzerland Considers Switching To Oil For Power Plants 4 days Germany Hits 75% Gas In Storage Goal Ahead Of Schedule 4 days Bill Gates-Backed Firm Raises $750M To Develop Small Nuclear Reactors 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 9 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 7 hours What-If – Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields 1 hour «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 1 day «As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up» by Michelle Edwards 6 hours PROFOUND ! «Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities» by the famous Ronan Manly — (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset)) 1 day 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund… «Here Are The Winners And Losers In The ‘Inflation Reduction Act'»-ZeroHedge 1 day The United Nations’ AGENDA 2030 – The vision for One World Governance …an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone 3 days «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: Berkshire Cleared To Purchase Up To 50% Common OXY Stock

Find us on:

Nuclear Deal Increasingly Unlikely As Iran Strengthens Ties With Russia A new nuclear deal betweenâ¦

Gas-To-Oil Switch May Not Be A Huge Catalyst For EU Crude Demand There’s a growing sense thatâ¦

Home Latest Energy News Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Related News China’s Oil And Gas Production Hits Record U.S. Natural Gas Storage Sees Minimal Injection as Exports Rise Outage At Oil-fired Plant In Sweden Adds To Power Supply Issues Russia Says It Needs Oil Storage Facilities Amid Western Sanctions U.S. Refiners Undeterred By Recession Fears Berkshire Cleared To Purchase Up To 50% Common OXY Stock By Julianne Geiger – Aug 19, 2022, 2:30 PM CDT US Regulators approved on Friday Berkshire Hathaway to purchase up to 50% of the common stock in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY).

The regulatory filing submitted by FERC on Friday shows that Berkshire Hathaway (BHE) currently owns an 18.72% stake in Occidental as of July 22. It had requested approval to purchase up to 50% of the common stick in secondary market transactions.

Occidental also owns OxyChem, and an 894 MW gas fired power project known as the Taft Cogeneration Facility in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) market.

The FERC ruled on Friday that Berkshire «demonstrated that the Proposed Transaction does not materially increase concentration in the MISO market and that the Taft Facility comprises 0.48% of the approximately 187,000 MW of installed capacity in the unconcentrated MISO market.»

Berkshire said it would not have an adverse effect on power rates or regulation.

Berkshire Hathaway began building its stake in Occidental earlier this year, suggesting it might be preparing to take over the oil major. Its latest share purchase in early August cost Berkshire $391 million, bringing the value of the total stake to $11.3 billion.

Now it seeks to gain approval to buy much more.

Berkshire Hathaway funded Oxy’s $10 billion takeover of Anadarko three years ago, receiving stock purchase warrants to acquire 20 percent or more in Oxy.

Oxy did purchase Anadarko—for $55 billion in 2019 in what was one of the biggest merger and acquisition deals in energy over the last few years.

Oxy booked an attributable profit of $3.2 billion for the second quarter of the year, up from $2.1 billion for the first quarter. It also reported the highest quarterly free cash flow in its history, at $4.2 billion, and debt of $4.8 billion. Oxy also booked $1.1 billion in share repurchases for the period. According to Refinitiv analysts, Oxy’s full-year profit for 2022 could come in at $10.5 billion.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Wall Street Sees Another Big Commodities Rally In 2022 Germany Lowers Gas Sales Tax To Ease Burden On Consumers Natural Gas Demand Outpaces Production

Join the discussion |

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com