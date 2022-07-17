Ben Affleck marries Jennifer Lopez

Entornointeligente.com /

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas.

The 52-year-old pop star rekindled her relationship with Hollywood star Ben, 49, back in 2021 after a break of almost 20 years, and the couple reportedly got a marriage licence in Clark County, Nevada, which was taken out and processed last Saturday.

A source told TMZ : «They did, indeed, get hitched … and the licence is a signal they are now man and wife!»

The outlet went on to explain that the Jenny from the Block hitmaker — who was previously married to singer Marc Anthony and has twins Max and Emme, 14, with him while Ben has Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — has even changed her name in light of the marriage and will now legally be known as Jennifer Affleck.

A record on the Clark County Clerk’s Office system reads: «Party 1 Name: Affleck, Benjamin Geza, Party 2 New Name: Affleck, Jennifer.»

