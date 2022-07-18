Ben Affleck Marries Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas

Entornointeligente.com /

– Advertisement – Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have got married in Las Vegas, Ms Lopez has confirmed.

«We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,» she wrote on her website.

The nuptials come 17 years after they called off their first engagement.

News of the couple getting back together last year sent fans into a spin, as they publicly displayed their rekindled love on social media.

The Clark County Clerkâs Office in Nevada â» where Las Vegas is located â» shows on its record system that Jennifer Lopez will change her name to Jennifer Affleck.

Writing on her OntheJLo website, she said the couple had flown to Las Vegas on Saturday and queued for a marriage licence alongside four other couples.

«They were right when they said, âall you need is loveâ,» she wrote.

«We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.»

Her hairdresser Chris Appleton shared a video of the star in her wedding dress on Instagram as she prepared for the wedding.

The morning after their nuptials, the bride shared a selfie in bed wearing her new wedding ring.

The pair met on the set of the movie Gigli in 2002, and got engaged in 2003, but broke it off the following year, blaming «excessive media attention».

However since getting back together, they have regularly posted photos and videos online of romantic holidays and moments with their families â» prompting fans to reactivate the coupleâs former portmanteau nickname Bennifer.

This is Lopezâs fourth marriage. She was married to singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014 and they have twins together.

Affleck was married to actor Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, and they have three children together.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption,

The couple at the 75th Annual Academy Awards in 2003 – Advertisement –

LINK ORIGINAL: The st Kitts Nevis Observer

Entornointeligente.com