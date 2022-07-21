Beloved monarch butterflies now listed as endangered

Entornointeligente.com /

By CHRISTI­NA LAR­SON

WASH­ING­TON (AP) — The monarch but­ter­fly flut­tered a step clos­er to ex­tinc­tion Thurs­day, as sci­en­tists put the icon­ic or­ange-and-black in­sect on the en­dan­gered list be­cause of its fast dwin­dling num­bers.

«It’s just a dev­as­tat­ing de­cline,» said Stu­art Pimm, an ecol­o­gist at Duke Uni­ver­si­ty who was not in­volved in the new list­ing. «This is one of the most rec­og­niz­able but­ter­flies in the world.»

The In­ter­na­tion­al Union for the Con­ser­va­tion of Na­ture added the mi­grat­ing monarch but­ter­fly for the first time to its «red list» of threat­ened species and cat­e­go­rized it as «en­dan­gered» — two steps from ex­tinct.

The group es­ti­mates that the pop­u­la­tion of monarch but­ter­flies in North Amer­i­ca has de­clined be­tween 22% and 72% over 10 years, de­pend­ing on the mea­sure­ment method.

«What we’re wor­ried about is the rate of de­cline,» said Nick Had­dad, a con­ser­va­tion bi­ol­o­gist at Michi­gan State Uni­ver­si­ty. «It’s very easy to imag­ine how very quick­ly this but­ter­fly could be­come even more im­per­iled.»

Had­dad, who was not di­rect­ly in­volved in the list­ing, es­ti­mates that the pop­u­la­tion of monarch but­ter­flies he stud­ies in the east­ern Unit­ed States has de­clined be­tween 85% and 95% since the 1990s.

In North Amer­i­ca, mil­lions of monarch but­ter­flies un­der­take the longest mi­gra­tion of any in­sect species known to sci­ence.

Af­ter win­ter­ing in the moun­tains of cen­tral Mex­i­co, the but­ter­flies mi­grate to the north, breed­ing mul­ti­ple gen­er­a­tions along the way for thou­sands of miles. The off­spring that reach south­ern Cana­da then be­gin the trip back to Mex­i­co at the end of sum­mer.

«It’s a true spec­ta­cle and in­cites such awe,» said An­na Walk­er, a con­ser­va­tion bi­ol­o­gist at New Mex­i­co BioPark So­ci­ety, who was in­volved in de­ter­min­ing the new list­ing.

A small­er group spends win­ters in coastal Cal­i­for­nia, then dis­pers­es in spring and sum­mer across sev­er­al states west of the Rocky Moun­tains. This pop­u­la­tion has seen an even more pre­cip­i­tous de­cline than the east­ern mon­archs, al­though there was a small bounce back last win­ter.

Em­ma Pel­ton of the non­prof­it Xerces So­ci­ety, which mon­i­tors the west­ern but­ter­flies, said the but­ter­flies are im­per­iled by loss of habi­tat and in­creased use of her­bi­cides and pes­ti­cides for agri­cul­ture, as well as cli­mate change.

«There are things peo­ple can do to help,» she said, in­clud­ing plant­i­ng milk­weed, a plant that the cater­pil­lars de­pend up­on.

Non­mi­gra­to­ry monarch but­ter­flies in Cen­tral and South Amer­i­ca were not des­ig­nat­ed as en­dan­gered.

The Unit­ed States has not list­ed monarch but­ter­flies un­der the En­dan­gered Species Act, but sev­er­al en­vi­ron­men­tal groups be­lieve it should be list­ed.

The in­ter­na­tion­al union al­so an­nounced new es­ti­mates for the glob­al pop­u­la­tion of tigers, which are 40% high­er than the most re­cent es­ti­mates from 2015.

The new fig­ures, of be­tween 3,726 and 5,578 wild tigers world­wide, re­flect bet­ter meth­ods for count­ing tigers and, po­ten­tial­ly, an in­crease in their over­all num­bers, said Dale Miquelle, co­or­di­na­tor for the non­prof­it Wildlife Con­ser­va­tion So­ci­ety’s tiger pro­gram.

In the past decade, tiger pop­u­la­tions have in­creased in Nepal, north­ern Chi­na and per­haps in In­dia, while tigers have dis­ap­peared en­tire­ly from Cam­bo­dia, Laos and Viet­nam, said Miquelle. They re­main des­ig­nat­ed as en­dan­gered.

Source: As­so­ci­at­ed Press

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

