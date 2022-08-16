Belmont man shot multiple times

A Belmont man who was referred to as a pest was shot multiple times on Monday evening as he walked along St Margaret’s Lane which is close to Norfolk Street.
The victim was identified as 34-year-old Micah Cipriani of Roslyn Street.
Cipriani was shot around 5:55 pm on August 15 and was found by officers on mobile patrol as they investigated a report of gunfire in the area.
He was taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital where he passed away around 6:48 pm.
Residents reported seeing Cipriani shortly before the shooting.
