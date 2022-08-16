Belmont man shot multiple times

Entornointeligente.com /

A Bel­mont man who was re­ferred to as a pest was shot mul­ti­ple times on Mon­day evening as he walked along St Mar­garet’s Lane which is close to Nor­folk Street.

The vic­tim was iden­ti­fied as 34-year-old Mic­ah Cipri­ani of Roslyn Street.

Cipri­ani was shot around 5:55 pm on Au­gust 15 and was found by of­fi­cers on mo­bile pa­trol as they in­ves­ti­gat­ed a re­port of gun­fire in the area.

He was tak­en to the Port-of-Spain Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal where he passed away around 6:48 pm.

Res­i­dents re­port­ed see­ing Cipri­ani short­ly be­fore the shoot­ing.

