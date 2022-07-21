Bellevue Hospital Honours Staff

Entornointeligente.com /

The Bellevue Hospital recognised its staff for invaluable contribution to the health sector, during a wellness day and awards ceremony on Wednesday (July 20).

The event, held at the hospital’s Windward Road address in Kingston, formed part of activities for National Healthcare Workers Appreciation Month.

Nineteen outstanding healthcare workers at the facility were presented with plaques and other prizes for their dedicated service across several areas – (registered) nurse, sanitation, housekeeping, and Psychiatric Nurse Aides (PNAs).

The event also featured a wellness expo and spa services for the staff.

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, in his address at the event, commended the healthcare workers for their contribution to the mental wellness of Jamaicans.

He urged them to continue to serve and support this critical aspect of public health.

«I call on you here at Bellevue to continue to play your role and play it with pride. For those who are your patients or the residents who are here, continue to give them the support. Let us continue to encourage those in the wider community to accept them and to help them to integrate, because all of us at some point will need that level of support,» he said. Chief Executive Officer of Bellevue Hospital, Marica Mullings-Thompson, for her part, said: «We are extremely elated and proud to celebrate our healthcare workers, honouring you for your hard work and commitment throughout the COVID 19 pandemic.»

«Thank you, team Bellevue and may you continue to [strive] for greatness for this noble and historic institution,» she said.

The Bellevue Hospital provides psychiatric and rehabilitative care for persons with mental illness.

The hospital is comprised of 23 wards divided into acute, sub-acute, psycho-medical, long stay and psycho-geriatric wards.

