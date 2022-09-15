Belize: IDB Approves Loan And Grant Funding For Sustainable Project

Entornointeligente.com /

The Inter-American Development Bank announced today that it has approved a US$15 million loan and up to US$800,000 in grant funding for the Sustainable and Inclusive Belize project.

The project seeks to bolster revenue from agriculture and tourism, two of the most essential pillars of Belize’s economy.

The operation will focus on boosting the competitiveness, climate resilience, and environmental sustainability of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises in both sectors.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com