Trelawny extension officer charged

Detectives assigned to the Trelawny Criminal Investigations Branch have charged a licensed firearm holder with illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law following an incident in the parish on Wednesday.

Charged is 56-year-old Trevor Getten, an extension officer of Hague, Trelawny.

The police report that about 9:40 p.m., Getten allegedly pulled his licensed firearm, pointed it at the complainant and threatened him.

The matter was reported to the police and Getten turned himself him in a few hours later

He was charged following an interview

His court date is being finalised

