Belgium’s chocolate hands leave a bad taste

Chocolates topped with sunflower seeds are seen in this file photo. [Photo/Agencies] Antwerp’s famed hand-shaped chocolates have triggered a controversy after a story on a website called Karma Colonialism mentioned that the chocolates are a reminder of the cruel deed of cutting off Congo people’s hands when Congo was a Belgian colony in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

The controversy is not new. The chocolate hands have been sold since 1934, and Antwerp’s mayor Bart De Wever explained in April 2021 that they have nothing to do with the hands chopped off in Congo. They are instead the symbol of a local folktale, in which a giant used to cut off hands of those not paying him for crossing a river, until a hero beat him and cut off his hand. Even the name «Antwerp» derives from the Dutch for «throwing away hand».

Any city’s past tradition deserves its place in public memory, but the cruel deed of chopping off people’s hands during Congo’s colonization is more widely known than the legend of Antwerp, just what Sasha Alyson from Karma Colonialism wanted to highlight through her article.

The idea isn’t to challenge Antwerp’s legend, but people must spare a thought for tourists from Congo arriving in Antwerp and their reaction at finding those hand-shaped chocolates.

It is best for countries with a colonial past to avoid signs and symbols that evoke sad reminders of an inglorious past. As an example, because some racists throw bananas at soccer players of African origin, it is advisable that people not carry bananas to soccer matches. Similarly, in the United States some literary works have created the stereotype of African Americans being fond of eating watermelons, something that should consciously be avoided by writers or artists today.

Returning to Antwerp, while its legend deserves respect, one cannot overlook the link with colonial excesses in Congo, even if unintended. It might be a good idea to do away with any such traces of an inglorious past.

