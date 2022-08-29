Belgian Energy Minister: Europe Faces Tough Winter Without Gas Price Cuts

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 96.21 +3.15 +3.38% Brent Crude • 10 mins 103.9 +2.91 +2.88% Murban Crude • 15 mins 102.9 +2.56 +2.55% Natural Gas • 22 mins 9.513 +0.217 +2.33% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.857 +0.006 +0.21% Louisiana Light • 4 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 4 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18% Bonny Light • 3 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37% Opec Basket • 4 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56% Mars US • 3 days 91.66 +1.19 +1.32% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.857 +0.006 +0.21% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 3 days 99.46 -0.19 -0.19% Murban • 3 days 99.80 -2.09 -2.05% Iran Heavy • 3 days 97.57 -1.22 -1.23% Basra Light • 272 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 3 days 98.79 -0.67 -0.67% Bonny Light • 3 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 3 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37% Girassol • 3 days 100.9 -2.22 -2.15% Opec Basket • 4 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 3 days 72.58 +0.23 +0.32% Western Canadian Select • 9 hours 78.96 +0.54 +0.69% Canadian Condensate • 9 hours 95.21 +0.54 +0.57% Premium Synthetic • 9 hours 93.46 +0.54 +0.58% Sweet Crude • 9 hours 91.36 +0.54 +0.59% Peace Sour • 9 hours 88.51 +0.54 +0.61% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 9 hours 88.51 +0.54 +0.61% Light Sour Blend • 9 hours 90.61 +0.54 +0.60% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 9 hours 94.16 +0.54 +0.58% Central Alberta • 9 hours 88.81 +0.54 +0.61% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 4 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 4 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46% Giddings • 4 days 83.00 -2.25 -2.64% ANS West Coast • 6 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97% West Texas Sour • 17 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42% Eagle Ford • 6 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 6 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08% Oklahoma Sweet • 4 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46% Kansas Common • 6 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35% Buena Vista • 4 days 100.1 -1.25 -1.23% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 15 mins Baghdad In Crisis As Protesters Storm Presidential Palace 1 hour Shell CEO: Europe’s Gas Crisis Could Continue For Multiple Winters 3 hours High Fuel Prices Drive Record Profits For Chinese Oil Giants 5 hours Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market 7 hours Oil Refinery Fire Sparks Fears Of A Fuel Shortage In Four States 9 hours Renewed Violence In Tripoli Prompts Fears Of Libyan Civil War 3 days Oil And Gas Producers To Break New Cash Flow Records 3 days Czech Republic Calls Emergency EU Meeting On Energy Crisis 3 days Russia Is Flaring Natural Gas While Choking Supply To Europe 3 days BP Looks To Restart The Midwest’s Largest Refinery 3 days UK Household Energy Bills Will Triple On New Price Cap 3 days Gazprom: No NordStream 1 Turbines In Canada For Repair 3 days Germany Rethinks Gas Levy Following Major Outcry 3 days The Chinese Defense Firm That Shipped $1.5 Billion Of Venezuelan Oil 4 days UBS Sees $125 Oil In The ’Coming Months 4 days Oil Prices Sink As Fed Speech Looms 4 days EU Urges Major Economies To Strengthen Climate Pledges 4 days TotalEnergies Denies Accusations That It Supplied Fuel To Russian Army 4 days Europe’s $280 Billion Support Package Could Make Energy Crisis Worse 4 days Top Indian Refiner To Invest $25 Billion In Net-Zero Push 4 days OPEC President Backs Potential Oil Output Cuts 4 days IAEA Close To Deal With Russia, Ukraine To Inspect Shelled Nuclear Plant 4 days California To Ban The Sale Of ICE Vehicles 5 days Lagging Demand Won’t Keep Gas Prices From Soaring Again 5 days India Cuts U.S. Crude Imports By 50% As It Buys Discounted Russian Crude 5 days U.S. Diesel Prices Climb For First Time In Two Months 5 days North Sea Gas Production Increases 26% 5 days UK Records Zero Fuel Imports From Russia For First Time Ever 5 days Russia’s Oil Production On Track For First Drop In Four Months 5 days Iran Offers To Help Europe With Oil And Gas Deliveries This Winter 5 days India Seeks Consensus Before Committing To Russian Oil Price Cap 5 days Half Of UK Households Will Be In Fuel Poverty By January 5 days Sources: There’s No Formal Proposal At OPEC+ To Cut Output 6 days Oil Prices Rise On Major Crude Inventory Draw 6 days Freeport LNG Pushes Back Restart 6 days Norway To Maintain High Gas Production Through End Of Decade 6 days Germany Could Adjust New Gas Levy As Soon As This Winter 6 days Scientists Find Way To Recycle Wind Turbine Blades Into Gummy Bears 6 days India’s Oil Production Fell 4% In July 6 days EU Energy Crisis Forces Major Fertilizer Producer To Halt Production 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 13 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 17 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 1 day It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses? 2 hours «Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance» by Irina Slav 21 hours «The Global Digital ID Prison» by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com 4 days «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 21 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund… «Here Are The Winners And Losers In The ‘Inflation Reduction Act'»-ZeroHedge 5 days «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 4 days Forecasts for oil stocks. Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: Baghdad In Crisis As Protesters Storm Presidential Palace

Find us on:

Can Booming LNG Exports Rescue Egypt’s Economy? Egypt is struggling with aâ¦

Canada Studies Direct LNG Exports To Europe Canada will explore if itâ¦

Standard Chartered: Putin’s Gas Weapon Is Weakening As Inventories Build Europe’s gas storage is fillingâ¦

Home Energy Natural Gas City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London’s first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport andâ¦

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Premium Content Belgian Energy Minister: Europe Faces Tough Winter Without Gas Price Cuts By City A.M – Aug 29, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT Belgian Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten is warning that Europe desperately needs to curb natural gas prices. «The next five to 10 winters will be terrible if we don’t do anything. We must act at source, at European level, and work to freeze gas prices,» she explained. EU states have been struggling with huge energy price hikes since key gas supplier Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Join Our Community The European Union (EU) could suffer a decade of painful winters if nothing is done to reduce natural gas prices, warned Belgium’s energy minister. Tinne Van der Straeten wrote on Twitter that gas prices in Europe needed to be frozen urgently, and that the link between gas and electricity prices needed to be reformed to prevent future crises.

She said: «The next five to 10 winters will be terrible if we don’t do anything. We must act at source, at European level, and work to freeze gas prices.»

Calls are mounting across the bloc for an EU-wide cap on the price of gas and its decoupling from the price of electricity.

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer said: «We have to stop this madness that is happening right now on energy markets, We cannot let [Russian President Vladimir] Putin determine the European electricity price every day.»

This comes as German power prices for next year broke through €1,000 benchmark for the first time last week, with prices surging 25 percent across both Germany and France – the EU’s two biggest economies.

German power for 2023 rose as much as 6.6 percent to trade at €1,050 per megawatt-hour while the equivalent French contract soared above €1,000.

Prices have spiked amid a further Russian squeeze on gas supplies, with key pipeline Nord Stream 1 now operating at just 20 percent capacity. It is also scheduled for maintenance later this month, raising the prospect of further cuts or a halt in supplies altogether.

EU states have been struggling with huge energy price hikes since key gas supplier Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

The Kremlin has retaliated to Western sanctions targeting seaborne oil shipments and coal imports by blocking gas into over a dozen EU countries.

Related: TotalEnergies Denies Accusations That It Supplied Fuel To Russian Army

This has exacerbated reduced energy production in Norway amid droughts, and France’s slump in nuclear power generation.

Germany was the largest importer of Russian gas in 2020, and has been racing to bolster its gas reserves before winter despite Russia cutting deliveries.

German power prices have surged for 2023

Its aim is to fill its gas capacity to 85 percent by October, having reached its target of 75 percent storage by September.

It has implemented energy-saving measures to do so, with cities such as Hanover, Berlin and Munich cutting energy usage across public buildings ahead of winter.

EU member states have also pledged voluntary gas cuts of 15 percent until next Spring to ease the pressure on supplies.

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Canada Set To Miss Out On A Massive LNG Opportunity Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told Download The Free Oilprice App Today

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com